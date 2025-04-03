Operational Costs Sink Cadbury Nigeria Into N22.2bn Loss

Share

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has reported a staggering loss of N22.2 billion for the 2024 financial year, extending its cumulative losses over the past two years to N44.6 billion.

Despite a remarkable 61 per cent revenue increase to N129.2 billion in 2024, the confectionery giant remains mired in financial turmoil, largely due to escalating operational expenses and surging energy costs.

The manufacturer of Bournvita had already posted a N22.4 billion loss in 2023, largely driven by the crippling cost of operations, which devoured N72.6 billion out of its N80.4 billion revenue that year.

The trend persisted into 2024, as Cadbury’s cost of sales alone skyrocketed to N110.9 billion, with selling and administrative expenses totaling N6.2 billion and N6 billion, respectively.

New Telegraph’s deeper examination of its financials filed to the Nigerian Exchange reveals the extent of its burden.

The company incurred N34.2 billion in finance costs, while expenditures on finished goods, raw materials, and packaging stood at N89.2 billion.

Personnel expenses amounted to N7.4 billion, while energy and utility costs drained an additional N7 billion from its coffers.

Production and office consumables accounted for N5 billion, with advertising expenses reaching N3 billion.

Amid its ongoing financial distress, Cadbury Nigeria has refrained from declaring dividends since 2023, with the company’s basic loss per share ballooning to 975 kobo in 2024.

In an effort to stabilize its capital structure, shareholders convened an extraordinary general meeting on February 8, 2024, approving the conversion of an intercompany loan of $7.72 million owed to Cadbury Schweppes Overseas Limited (CSOL) into equity.

This was achieved through the allotment of 402,082,657 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each to CSOL. Furthermore, on January 28, 2024, the company’s board successfully negotiated a debt forgiveness agreement with CSOL, securing relief on $20 million of a $40 million loan obtained on January 15, 2024.

Cadbury Nigeria attributed this move to the severe devaluation of the Naira, which plunged from N911.68 per US dollar in December 2023 to N1,400 in January 2024.

The company disclosed that the N29.7 billion debt forgiveness was a pivotal factor in the movement of its other reserves for the 2024 financial year.

With mounting losses and a challenging economic landscape, the future of Cadbury Nigeria remains precarious as it navigates financial headwinds and strategic restructuring efforts.

