Operation Win W’Cup Ticket: Tinubu Orders Wike, Umahi To Release Houses, Land For Eagles

NSC, NFF pay players before Rwanda, Zimbabwe matches

President Bola Tinubu has taken a bold step to ensure the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by approving the release of houses and land to the players.

The directive was given to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Minister of Works, David Umahi, to fast-track the process and fulfil the Federal Government’s promise to the team when they finished second at the last African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, who confirmed the President’s directive yesterday, said this move is part of a broader plan to motivate the team to revive their fading qualification hopes.

In addition to the housing and land incentives, Dikko revealed that the commission, in collaboration with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), renegotiated the team’s bonuses and ensured prompt payment.

“We negotiated a revised remuneration and bonus structure with the team for the remainder of the six qualifying matches and the NSC made available the necessary funds to ensure the team were promptly paid after the Rwanda match in line with the agreement.

In fact, for the Zimbabwe game, the team was paid all that was agreed a day before the match to further entrench the commitment of the NSC to the agreement and motivate the team.” Dikko said.

Under the new system, our correspondent learnt, players will receive a fixed appearance fee of $1,000 per match, regardless of the result, along with a daily camp allowance of $200.

This new approach removes the pressure of huge match-by-match payments and keeps the players focused on the bigger goal of qualifying for the World Cup.

For their recent engagements against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, each player will receive a total of $3,600, covering appearance fees and camp allowances.

The new payment system entails that players will receive their full qualification bonus only after securing a World Cup ticket.

