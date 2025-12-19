Operation HADIN KAI Troops Repel Terrorist Infiltration From Mandara Mountains

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have successfully foiled an attempted infiltration by terrorists operating from the Mandara Mountains into Bitta, neutralising several insurgents and inflicting heavy damage on their operational network.

The encounter occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on December 18, 2025, when troops, aided by advanced surveillance assets, detected suspicious movement of terrorists advancing towards the area.

Acting with tactical precision, the troops allowed the insurgents to move into an effective engagement range before opening coordinated defensive fire.

Military sources confirmed that several terrorists were neutralised during the engagement, including a top-ranking terrorist fighter and his cameraman.

As surviving members of the terrorist group attempted to retreat, the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI carried out precision strikes that further decimated the fleeing elements and disrupted their withdrawal routes.

Following the operation, ground troops conducted an extensive exploitation of the area, recovering a cache of weapons, communication devices and logistics believed to belong to the terrorists.

Recovered items included AK-47 rifles, PKT machine guns, bandoliers, handheld radios, mobile phones, magazines loaded with ammunition, belts of linked PKT and GPMG rounds, motorcycles, bicycles and a camcorder.

Troops also discovered multiple blood trails and shallow graves within the area, indicating that the terrorists sustained additional casualties during the firefight and subsequent air strikes.

The military said troops’ morale remains high as sustained offensive operations continue to deny terrorists freedom of movement and protect communities within the theatre of operations.

Operation HADIN KAI reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating all terrorist elements and restoring lasting peace and stability across the North-East region.