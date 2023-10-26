Operation Hadin Kai Holds Quiz Competition For Public Schools In Northeast

As part of its civil-military cooperations, the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai NEOPHK, has organized a quiz competition for public schools in the Northeast, where Fika GSS, Yobe state merged winner.

While speaking at the Grad finale of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai 2023 inter-school quiz competition for public schools held at the Government College, Maiduguri on Thursday, the theatre Commander OPHK, Major General Gold Chibuisi said: “Today, we are here to witness one of the non Kinetic communities impacting endeavour instituted by the leadership of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai”.

Represented by the Deputy Theatre Commander, Major General, Okatukumbo Bello said: “The grand finale of the maiden inter-secondary school quiz competition in the Northeast was the brainchild of the theatre Commander to encourage our young ones to take academic activities seriously and to understand that their future is assured with education “.

“The grand finale we are about to witness started with the preliminary stage at the state levels on 10 October 2023 in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states. This event is therefore the convergence of winners from the 3 states of the Joint Taskforce Northeast operational Hadin Kai for the year 2023 quiz competition “, the Theat Commander added.

He said it is common knowledge that the theatre has been engaged in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency which has lasted for over a a sdecade they were against Western education, stressing that their troops have been at the forefront in the fight against insurgency.

Also speaking, the Borno state commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Abba Wakilbe commended the military for not only restoring peace to the Northeast but greatly supporting education, health and water sections in the region.

The commissioner who was represented by the Director Administration of the ministry, Alhaji Ali Musa said the military has supported the Borno State government in the areas of healthcare delivery, education, water supply, food and non-food items, especially to the Internally Displaced persons across the state.

Fika Government Secondary Schools Potiskum, in Yobe states, emerged the winner with 40 points, followed by Yerwa Government Girls Secondary School, Maidugri of Borno state who came scored 30 points, while Government secondary school Garkida, if Adamawa came 3rd with 28 points.

The winner Fika GSS went home with a star prize of N500,000, N50,000 each for the 3 participants, customized exercise and textbooks worth N300,000, Yerwa GSS who came second went home with N300,000, N30,00 each for the participants and exercise and textbooks worth N200,00 and GSS Garkida got NN150,000, N20,000 each for the participants and exercise and textbooks worth N100,000.

In his vote of thanks, the Director of Education of the theatre, Lt Col SA Awe said the theatre has invested a lot to organise the competition and hope and prayed that the investment will yield a lot of results in the lives of the students.

He also commended the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Taoreed Kagbaja, The Chief of Air Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff for their support in the fight against insurgency.