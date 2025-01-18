Operation Hadin Kai, 7 Div Celebrate 2024 WASA With Troops

Share

To keep the barracks in connection with their traditions, culture and history, the theatre command of the Northeast Operation Hadin kai in collaboration with the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army has organized 2024 West African Social Activities (WASA) to unwind and celebrate the end of the year with the troops.

Speaking at the occasion held at 131 Parade ground, Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri on Saturday, the theatre Commander of Northeast Operation Hadin kai, Major General Wahidi Shuabu said the occasion afforded them the opportunity to be in connection with their traditions culture and history.

“On behalf of the headquarters theatre command, I wish to welcome you to 2924 combined theatre and 7 Division WASA social activities to mark the end of the year and mark the beginning of the year 2025”, General Shuabu said.

The theatre Commander said the WASA also allow the troops to thank Almighty God for the opportunity of life and also mark the bugging of the new year and pray for good health, bumper harvest and victory over adversaries of the country.

The occasion featured traditional and cultural dances, stand-up comedians, showcased traditional delicacies artefacts and historical activities to remind the barrack community of their culture.

The wife of a soldier, Mrs Bosun Afeyeyi said “We are very happy because the occasion reminds us with our children our traditions, culture and history. You can see we just displaced our delicacies such as Amala, Fufu as among other cultural dances”.

“You know here in the barracks it is an annual ritual for us to meet together and unwind both the troops and we the families of the soldiers”, she added.

The occasion also featured a thug of war, a presentation of a surveyor to the Special Guest of honour and other dignities that grace the occasion.The occasion also witnessed the attendance of the barrack community, friends and associates of the military.

