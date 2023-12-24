Operation Hadarin Daji Troops Rescue 52 Kidnapped Victims in Sokoto

The combined troops of the Joint Task Force North-West Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) in continuation with onslaught against terrorists have successfully rescued 52 kidnapped victims in Isa Local Government Area, Sokoto State.

In a statement by the Information Officer of the OPHD, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, said the feat was recorded on Friday, December 2022. With the receipt of intelligence, the troops mobilised, cleared and destroyed terrorists’ enclaves at Saruwa, Kubuta, Gundumi villages and Bunwanga Gundumi forest in Isa LGA of Sokoto state.

During the operation, the troops of the OPHD rescued 52 kidnap victims while several terrorists were neutralized under military formidable measures. According to it, the rescued victims included 14 males, 32 females and 6 children who will undergo medical check-up, debrief and handover to appropriate authorities to reunite them with their families.