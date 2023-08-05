Operation Flush: 3 Policemen, FRSC, LASTMA Personnel Nabbed For Extorting Truck Drivers

The operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested three policemen, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) personnel for allegedly extorting truck drivers in the Mile 2 area of the state.

The arrest of the suspects followed reports of extortion of truck drivers and other motorists by thugs and some recalcitrant law enforcement officers in the area.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement said after receiving the complaints, the Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, set up an enforcement team with the mandate of raiding spots that have been identified as notorious for such nefarious activities.

Hundeyin said the enforcement team which commenced raids on Friday was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) and comprised tactical teams and provost officers from the state headquarters. The team went to the Mile 2 area of the state a hotbed for the extortionists.

“A total of fifteen thugs were arrested in the act while three police officers, one FRSC and one LASTMA personnel were also arrested in the operation for being in cahoots with the touts.”

The Police boss however warns that any law enforcement personnel, irrespective of agency, found complicit in this extortion racketeering would not be spared as they would be apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, CP Owohunwa assured Lagos residents, especially motorists that the newly set-up enforcement team would sustain the raids and definitely replicate them in other parts of the state where the same issues exist until total sanity is restored.