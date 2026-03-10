Operation Fansan Yamman: Military Strikes Terrorist Hideout In Sokoto’s Kadam Forest

Troops of the COAS Special Intervention Battalion 7, in conjunction with the 8 Division Strike Team, operating under the Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma, have eliminated terrorists at Kadam Forest.

The troops recording a significant operational success following a decisive engagement with a notorious terrorist network affiliated with Lakurawa Terrorists in Tangaza Local Government Area, Sokoto State.

The operation was initiated following credible intelligence indicating that over 100 terrorists had converged deep within Kadam Forest to coordinate attacks and kidnappings on local communities and transport their kidnapped victims to their strongholds.

In a statement by Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 8 Division, Nigerian Army / Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, acting swiftly on this intelligence, troops mobilised to intercept the terrorist advance. Contact was established at approximately 1200 hours.

The ensuing firefight was fierce and sustained. When the terrorists attempted a rear-flanking maneuver, troops responded with superior firepower, effectively neutralising the threat and maintaining tactical dominance throughout the engagement.

Subsequent exploitation operations into the forest confirmed the neutralisation of three terrorists, with several others believed to have sustained gunshot wounds during their escape.