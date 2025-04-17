Operation Awatse Maritime Component Intercepts 1,306 Bags Of Foreign Rice

Share

The Maritime Component of Operation AWATSE under the leadership of the Commander Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, who doubles as the Maritime Component Commander, South-West Operation AWATSE, Commodore Paul Nimmyel intercepted 1,306 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice at Majidun Community in Ikorodu West Local Government Area of Lagos state.

The Base Information Officer (BINFO), NNS Beecroft,Lieutenant Hussaini Ibrahim said in the release,”That Commodore Paul Nimmyel disclosed that the seizure was carried out by Operation AWATSE Team, while conducting routine security and anti-smuggling operations within their Area of Operations.

He stated that some vehicles suspected to be involved in smuggling activities attempted to evade security at its check point, which necessitated a swift pursuit by the Operation AWATSE Quick Response Team (QRT) in accordance with the Joint Task Force’s Standard Operating Procedures.

