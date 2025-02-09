Operating one certificate, constitution ‘ll save cost – C&S Leader

Share

Supreme Head, Cherubim & Seraphim (C&S) Unification Church of Nigeria (an umbrella body of all Cherubim & Seraphim Churches, in Nigeria and the Diaspora), His Most Eminence, Prophet (Dr.) Solomon Adegboyega Alao has expressed a desire to see the C&S Churches operate on one certificate and constitution.

Alao, reiterated this at a recent event of the church in Lagos, where he granted an interview, saying one certificate and constitution will eliminate unnecessary financial and administrative burdens.

Speaking in the interview, he said, “Every church in Nigeria is expected to have a registration certificate, which affirms its legitimacy. Each year, churches are also required to file annual returns, which cost about N36,000 per church.

“Considering that we have over 1,000 churches, the cumulative cost is quite substantial. However, if we were to operate under one certificate and constitution, it would significantly reduce administrative costs. This is part of our efforts to unify the church and streamline our operations.

“I can’t do the calculations because I’m not good at mathematics. But you know what I mean by 36,000 multiplied by 1,000, what that is? Why can’t we save that? That’s what I mean. So, we desire to operate under one constitution, under one law, and one leadership.”

He, however, noted that such desire was not as a result of crisis but also a means of strengthening the cord of unity, while underlining the church’s intolerance for idolatry and fetish practices.

Alao stated: “We are not in crisis. Now, our faith is stronger and stronger. At our Annual General Conference, we had delegates from outside the Nigerian community. We had members from different parts of the world, including Arabs. Hence, I want to state here that we are not in crisis, but I want to foster unity among ourselves.

“Our ultimate goal is to see C & S Unification Church of Nigeria becoming one indivisible virile church with the constituent churches operating on only one certificate and one constitution under one leadership.

“With all the efforts made so far, we are now having zero tolerance for idolatry and fetish practices. The days of exposing Aladura priests to the stomach infrastructure are numbered. C&S is no longer a Nigeria-based church, having been operating outside–Europe, the Americas, Canada, and many countries in Africa.”

Pointing out the need for nationalists and not religious bigots who will serve the country and bring meaningful change, he maintained that “Nigerians want development and that is what matters in governance.”

On the Sharia agenda in the Southwest region, he described it as a clever means of gaining political power.

He said: “Tafawa Balewa was a Muslim and Nnamdi Azikwe was a Christian, but religion never divided them. And we have customary courts, to deal with issues that relate to our customs.

Share

Please follow and like us: