Operating In The Unstoppable Forces Of Divine Speed

“And he said, O LORD God of my master Abraham, I pray thee, send me good speed this day, and show kindness unto my master Abraham.” Gen.24:12 Time waits for no one, in other words, life waits for no one because time is life.

We are less than five months before crossing over to 2024, there is no time to waste or experiment. Whatever you want to do now, this is your “now” to do it. No other time to become what you hope to become except now.

Your time to rise starts from now. Your time to reign, shine and rule is now. Speed is the rate at which someone or something moves or travels. It is the swiftness of action. In the journey of life, divine speed is what defies the existence of friction and suspends the forces of delay. Not manifesting now is an evident that you are still struggling. Receive Grace today to advance in life in Jesus name. (Amen).

Those who embrace excuses will never celebrate. Those who embrace excuses will never see results. Those who embrace excuses will never grow to their fullness. Those who embrace excuses will never enjoy the greatness.

Those who embrace excuses will never fulfill their purpose. It is until you do what you have not done, you may never see what you want to see. This week, God will give you supernatural speed, and you will overtake those who are ahead of you, In the mighty name of Jesus. Everything about your life and destiny will gain speed. How to operate in the Unstoppable forces of divine speed?

1. Act with speed. Inability to act is the evidence that you don’t believe. Every received word gives the energy to move. Nothing will be done on earth until earth invites heaven by any forms of action.

2.Have access to divine secrets. It is access to divine secrets that can cause a man’s star to rise and shine. Divine secrets are treasured assets; one secret can turn a nobody into a star overnight. Dan. 2:19 – Then was the secret revealed unto Daniel in a night vision. Then Daniel blessed the God of heaven. By the secret that Daniel had access to, his star came alive and a captive, all of a sudden became a captain in a foreign land to the point that the king of the land made obeisance to his own subject. That is what divine secrets can do.

3. Live a life of vision Vision is behind the making of runners. People who have vision are not walkers but runners and flyers. There are those who crawl and walk. There are others who run, or even fly.The difference is in the clarity of their vision. The clearer your sight; the faster your speed. It is those who see clearly that move speedily.

4.Refuse to be carried away by the distractions of life. It is important to know that life is full of distractions. One major form of distraction the devil uses to derail people’s focus is criticism. When you try to go forward in life, Satan tries to distract you by sending critics to criticise you.