Operating From Govt House Not a Priority for Now –Otti

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, recently had a chat with journalists on actions taken so far by his administration, his priorities and the focus going forward. IGBEAKU ORJI present the excerpt

Demolition of structures along the Ossah road has commenced to make way for the six-lane expansion. Abians would want to know how much the government has spent on payment of compensation to property owners?

The state government paid N771 million as compensation before the demolition commenced.

Some of the projects already commissioned like the three roads in Aba, have no cost attached to them which informs why the opposition has accused your government of not being transparent. Can we know the cost implication of the roads?

Any information on how much the projects cost is available for anyone who requests that. I cannot sit down here and give figures off hand.

Many would want to know why did you chose to operate from your country home in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state rather than the government house in Umuahia?

As long as I have a place to operate from, the government house is not a priority. The new government house was hastily commissioned without being completed and so not ready for habitation. What I saw during inspection of the facility was a governor’s lodge, not government house. There is a building started a long time. It is the governor’s lodge, not government house. I can only describe it as a white sepulchre.

The ground floor was well furnished, painted with dining room. As we went to the first floor, where the bedroom was supposed to be, there was nothing. The second floor was not even plastered, so we left. For me, it’s not a priority; we will get back to it in due course. We want to continue to pay salaries, the arrears left by the previous administration. The hospitals and schools are more important to me.

What we have in Amachara General Hospital and Abia Specialist Hospital will be replicated in Aba and Umunneato general hospitals. When I have more flexibility and elbow room, I will look at it (government house).

Can you throw more light on the workers, who were allegedly sacked or suspended from the state civil service?

There is no genuinely hired person that we fired from the service. But it was wrong for the immediate past administration to employ people at its twilight, when it could not pay those already engaged. The eight years’ service bar for directors and permanent secretaries stipulated by the law will be followed regarding the suspended directors and permanent secretaries. Any- one who did not have issues would be recalled.

Today, we have 19 ministries and that is the number of permanent secretaries we are going to have and the SSG (Secretary to the State Government) office, Government House and Clerk of the House, making 22 permanent secretaries. I am going to sit during the interview for the permanent secretaries myself.

How far has the state government gone with distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal?

We have distributed the commodities received from the Federal Government. One of the ways to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal is to make transportation affordable. To this end, we think that gas compressed buses will serve better.

What is the government doing to ensure that federal roads in the state are motorable?

The Minister of Works recently visited the state and saw the situation by himself. The state is working closely with Federal Government to ensure that the roads are fixed to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

What is the fate of local government areas in the state?

Transition committees will soon be appointed for the local government areas before the council elections, but I cannot give you the schedule now.

Is there a date for the completion of the Abia Industrial Innovative Park, which its groundbreaking ceremony was performed recently?

The Abia Industrial Innovative Park will be completed in phases because the projects are not the same in terms of structure and size. But you can be sure that the project will commence without delay.

How would assess the security situation in the state since you assumed office?

Security is fundamental to everything we are doing. The success of our programmes is tied to the security of lives and property. We set up Operation Crush with security agencies, army, police, etc. Happy to report that h the rate of crime has gone down.

What measures has your administration taken to improve on road and health infrastructure in the state?

We hit the ground running immediately. We have commissioned three roads in Aba. You also witnessed the commissioning of the Ossah road expansion. After that we will go back to Onuimo (the boundary with Imo State). Three more roads would be commissioned in Aba next week. Few days ago, we commissioned the retrofitted State Specialist Hospital and the General Hospital in Amachara.

The next is General Hospital Aba and then Umunneato being retrofitted. When we assumed office we declared state of emergen- cy on the environment, education and health, to clean up Umuahia and Aba. We may not have gotten there, but we are surely making progress.