Operate In Accordance With Laws, Humanitarian Principles, Troops Told

The Nigerian Army headquarters has through the department of Civil-Military Affairs warned the troops of 1 Brigade and Operation Fansan Yamma to strictly operate within the Nigerian laws and International Humanitarian Principles as it is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism in its resolve to protect the nation and its people.

The warning was con- veyed during an opening ceremony of a sensitisation workshop on human rights and professional conduct held at Command’s Guest Inn Gusau, Zamfara State capital by the Chief of Civil-military Relations, Maj Gen Musa Auwal Ntsu-Ndagi, saying, the troops should conduct operations in accordance with the Law so as not to expose the Nigerian army to accusations of human rights violations.

“The Nigerian army under the able leadership of the Chief of Army Staff veteran General Wadi Shaibu, the esteemed order of the prestigious Nigerian Army Medal is fully committed to integrating human rights principles into every facets of our operations,” he noted.

General Musa Auwal further informed that, this is in recognition of the fact that respect for human rights is not merely a legal obligation, but also a strategic imperative that enhances troops’ credibility and legitimacy in the eyes of the citizenry.

He however noted that, it is important to caution that adhering to the law and numerary principles should not in any way make the troops docile in the conduct of their legitimate operations.

Also speaking, the Commander 1 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General M. Jimoh, said the workshop reinforces the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to professional excellence, ethical conduct, and strict adherence to human rights principles in the execution of military duties.