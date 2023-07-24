Opening huge claims opportunity for vehicle owners

Recent reforms by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) have continued to tilt higher towards benefiting members of the public, especially policyholders, with regard to protection and claims payments.

Positive changes

Although it is naturally the obligation of the insurance industry globally to ensure an improved and sustained high standard of living for citizens and corporates that key into the industry’s agenda, the responsibility to think outside the box as continually espoused by NAICOM as well as the operators has recently positioned the policyholders to benefit more and remain in business.

Recent developments by the operators have proven to be of immense benefit to the public as claims payments and customercentric product designs are now the order of the day. Speciifically, motor vehicle insurance has been tuned and retuned in recent times to enable vehicle owners enjoy driving with the assurance that the policy in their possession is enough to cover and restore them in the case of an accident or loss. Putting into consideration recent developments in the economy with inflation getting higher everyday and the cost of living getting out of the reach of the ordinary man, the Federal Government, through the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) in December 2022, reviewed the premium rate for motor insurance in Nigeria, becoming effective from January 1, 2023.

The essence of the review is to ensure that vehicle owners have enough money paid to them as claims to cover their losses in the event of a catastrophe.

Reviewed benefits

The review also followed with marginal increase in premium (compared to the claims) to ensure enough funds in the pool for as many motorists as possible seeking the intervention of the underwriters at any given time. According to the details, private vehicles that were paying N5,000 premium for N1 million Third Party Property Damage (TPPD) limit, are now to pay N15,000 premium for N3 million TPPD, while owners of vehicles for goods are to pay N20, 000 premium for N5 million claims limit, and staff busses are to pay N20,000 premium for N3 million claims limit.

The details were contained in a circular issued in December last year by NAICOM and sent to all insurance institutions. Signed by the Director, Policy and Regulation at the Commission, Leonard Akah, on behalf of the Commissioner for Insurance, the circular reads: “Pursuant to the exercise of its function of approving rates of insurance premium under Section 7 of NAICOM Act 1997 and other extant laws, the commission hereby issue this circular on the new Motor Insurance Premium rates effective from 1st January 2023.”

“For commercial trucks and general cartage, they are to pay N100,000 premium for N5 million TPPD limit; Tricycles N5,000 for N2 million TPPD limit, and Motor Cycles N3,000 for N1 million TPPD limit. “While for comprehensive motor insurance policy, premium rate shall not been less than five per cent of the sum insured after all rebates and discount. “Beyond this, the review also offers motorists plying the ECOWAS region the benefits of third party liability protection under the ECOWAS Brown Card Scheme. “The card provides motorists complete guarantee for a prompt, fair and immediate compensation for any accident that may occur outside his habitual residence country.” According to the National Insurance Commission, ECOWAS Brown card used by motorists plying West Africa sub-region was also captured in the revised premium for third party motor insurance. This means a registered Nigerian vehicle with third-party motor insurance automatically purchased ECOWAS brown card and is covered when in and around any of the West African countries. While motorist from other West African countries into Nigeria will get third party compensation in the event of accident with a Nigerian vehicle.

Experts’ views

Industry analysts who responded to the concerns raised by some Nigerians on the timing of reviewing the premium rates for the Third Party Insurance noted that there was no particularly good time to raise a fee, adding that the focus of most commentators on the premium increase has been the hike in premium rather than the attendant benefits. Speaking on the issue, Mr. Muyiwa Awodire, a Regional Manager at Linkage Assurance Plc, said the premium hike came after 19 years. “The last time we had an increase in premium for third party motor insurance was in 2004. Now, if you consider the rate of inflation over the past 19 years, you will realise that the increase is long overdue,” Awodire said. He added: “But beyond the hike, let us also consider the benefits. Until December 2022, the highest claim any one could make on third party motor insurance was N1 million because that was the limit. But that has changed now. “A policy holder can now claim up to N3 million. We all know how expensive vehicles have become now. So, it is in the interest of policyholders that they embrace the increase. While it is true that no one prays for an accident, the indubitable fact is that accidents do happen. When they happen, the insurance companies are on hand to mitigate the loss. So, people should shift their focus from just the cost and consider the benefits. The benefits, in my opinion, outweigh the cost.” Similarly, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) said that the premium increase would be beneficial to the economy. The Director General, NECA, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, in a media interview, said: “In order to grow the economy, develop the industry and provide effective risk-mitigating services to the generality of Nigerians, it is our belief that a marginal adjustment in the current rate is desirable.” While emphasising the need for NAICOM to carry all stakeholders along in the implementation of the new policy, NECA said given that the just changed rate had been operated for about 19 years while the cost of motor vehicles had increased exponentially, the rate adjustment was not out of order. Also speaking on the benefit of the premium increase, NAICOM’s Head of Corporate Communications and Market Development, Mr Rasaaq Salami, noted that the ECOWAS Brown card had been captured in the new premium for third party motor insurance. According to him, motorists driving within the West Africa sub-region would not need to get the ECOWAS Brown Card again once they had the third party insurance cover issued by Nigerian companies. He stated that the brown card provides motorists complete guarantee for a prompt, fair and immediate compensation for any accident that may be caused by them outside their country of residence.

Last line

No doubt, from recent feelers, the push by the insurance industry regulator and operators to enhance the welfare of individuals and businesses in Nigeria has been in public glare as more vehicle owners take advantage of different product designs under the motor vehicle insurance policy to mitigate their losses. However, for those who are yet to key into the process, it is only apt to remind them that the taste of the pudding is in the eating.