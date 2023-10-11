Opening door to renew the hope of workers

Late in the evening of October 1, 2023, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris released a statement announcing resolutions reached between the Federal Government and leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC). The resolutions acknowledge decisions of the Federal Government to pay all Federal Government employees additional N25, 000 for the next six months, fast-track provision of Compressed Natural Gas Buses (CNG) to ease public transportation, provide funds for micro and small-scale enterprises, waived VAT on diesel for the next six months, and commence payment of N25, 000 to 15 million households from October – December 2023. These are measures announced by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Independence broadcast to the nation.

Accordingly, among other agreements, NLC and TUC agreed to consider these offers by the Federal Government with a view to suspending the strike action scheduled to commence on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Shortly following the statement by the Honourable Minister, the Chief of Staff to President Asiwaju Tinubu, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila announced that the government has reviewed upward the proposed additional payment to Federal Government employees from N25, 000 to N35, 000. Certainly, this may have been necessitated by demands from labour leaders who were early reported to have rejected the N25, 000 offer made by President Asiwaju Tinubu. Both the Federal Government and the leadership of NLC and TUC should be commended for this development. With that, no doubt the development should encourage NLC and TUC leaders and their members and by extension Nigerians to have stronger confidence in the commitment of President Asiwaju Tinubu and the Federal Government to address challenges facing Nigerians in the face of existing hardship occasioned by the withdrawal of petroleum subsidy and therefore suspend the strike.

This is not just about the offers the government made as contained in the Independence Day Broadcast of President Asiwaju Tinubu, but more about the openness with which the government used the offers to engage leaders of NLC and TUC immediately after the broadcast. If past experiences are anything to go by, ideally following the broadcast of President Asiwaju Tinubu, the government would have resorted to propaganda and opted for some shadow engagement in the media about how the government has met all the demands of labour. Instead, the government invited the leadership of NLC and TUC; listen to all their demands and responses to the offers being made. With a clear open mind, the government was able to agree with the leadership of NLC and TUC that instead of limiting the payment of N25, 000 monthly to the junior category of federal employees, the payment will be made to all categories of federal employees. At the same time, the government also agreed with the leadership of NLC and TUC to increase the payment to N35, 000 monthly for the next six months. This clearly demonstrated strong commitment by the President Asiwaju Tinubu-led Federal Government to manage public policy based on disposition to negotiate with Nigerians and win agreements. This has been the foundational principles of democracy that have been weak or ineffectual.

As a young government, less than four months in office, all committed democrats should encourage the President Asiwaju Tinubu led government to build on this. Building on the resolutions reached is not just about commending the government and the leadership of NLC and TUC, but to highlight all the challenges that would come with the implementation of the proposals, so that the scope of negotiations is broadened to engender sustainability. Some of the challenges that can readily be identified include for instance what happens at the end of the six months of implementing the additional N35, 000 payments to federal employees? Noting that the government has already announced its intention to open negotiations for the review of minimum wage in the country, should Nigerians expect that agreement for a new minimum wage will be reached within the six months? If agreement for the new minimum wage is to be reached within the six months, should Nigerians expect that the new minimum wage will not be less than the aggregate of the current minimum wage plus the additional N35, 000 being offered for the next six months? In which case, since the current minimum wage is N30, 000, should Nigerians therefore expect a new national minimum wage at least N65, 000? Before attempting to explore any probability of a new N65, 000 minimum wage, perhaps, it will be necessary to first check the implication of additional N35, 000 to all federal employees. Based on records of Bureau of Public Service Reform (BPSR), the total number of workers in the Federal Civil Service is 720,000, with a monthly cost of about N320 billion. An additional N35, 000 to all categories of federal employees will mean an additional N25 billion to the monthly personnel cost of the Federal Government, which is about a 7.7% increase.

By extension, it means that if minimum wage is to be increased to N65, 000, the additional cost to the Federal Government would be less than 10%. What about workers at states, local governments, and the organised private sector? Can states, local governments and organised private sector also be given similar offers? Can these categories of employers afford any additional offer? If not, what contingency measure should be taken to capacitate these categories of employers to mitigate the sufferings of their workforce occasioned by the withdrawal of subsidies? Finding answers to these questions is at the root of challenges of managing labour relations in the country. In fact, inability to address these questions is responsible for all the challenges of guaranteeing the ability of all employers to comply with statutory provisions of minimum wage in the country. As it is, beyond the Federal Government, many state governments and some big private employers are already in default of existing statutory provision of national minimum wage of N30,000. In fact, not up to 20 states governments have implemented the N30,000 minimum wage. Almost all the 774 local governments are in default. Many would rationalise this with reference to corruption and fiscal indiscipline of political leaders. Without dismissing such allegations, the reality of managing labour relations in the country requires higher commitment to find solutions to problems of corruption and fiscal indiscipline by political leaders. Finding solutions to the problems of corruption and fiscal indiscipline by political authorities is a function of strengthening accountability. Most times, issues of accountability are reduced to the question of management of existing resources. Part of the received wisdom in Nigeria is that the government has all the resources, which is being embezzled by political leaders, especially governors at state level. Many references are made to issues of security vote.

If revenue indices are anything to go by, the truth is that Nigeria is poor. With a federal budget of about N20 trillion, which is about $30 billion, Nigeria is operating at about 10% of its spending capacity. Countries like Brazil, India, Indonesia and even South Africa have operating budgets of more than $200 billion. At state level, except for Lagos State, none of our states has a N1 trillion budget. In fact, most states’ budgets are below N250 billion. With reference to personnel cost, average monthly costs for state governments are more than N2 billion. Many states generate less than N1 billion monthly. Average receipt from the federation account is between N3 and N4 billion. With such a reality, capacity therefore to make additional payments to workers to cushion the effects of high prices of goods and services because of withdrawal of petroleum subsidy will be expected too much. Yet, given the reality, all employers should be able to copy the Federal Government initiative of making additional payments. Making additional payments to workers should be a condition precedent for a new national minimum wage. The question is whether such a precedent would be tailored towards strengthening Nigeria’s federalism.

Debates about strengthening Nigeria’s federalism with respect to management of labour relations, especially the issue of minimum wage, have produced strong debate about amending the 1999 Nigerian Constitution to move labour matters from the exclusive list to concurrent list. This has produced a strong ideological opposition by the labour unions. Given all the challenges facing Nigeria as a nation, and the need to produce a new template of partnership, it is important that the current negotiation between labour and the Federal Government is used to lay a sustainable foundation for strong partnership with organised labour and employers. Part of the goal should be to introduce strategies to promote growth and competitiveness in all sectors, to improve productivity and wages. Therefore, without putting on the table any recommendation that could have ideological connotation, on account of which therefore would elicit any opposition, the question of increased revenue earnings should be jointly reviewed by representatives of governments (covering Federal Government and states), employers’ organisations and NLC and TUC.