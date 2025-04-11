OpenAI Countersues Elon Musk, Claims Harassment

Share

OpenAI countersued Elon Musk on Wednesday, citing a pattern of harassment by Musk and asking a federal judge to stop Musk from any “further unlawful and unfair action” against OpenAI in a court case over the future structure of the firm that helped launch the AI revolution.

Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman cofounded OpenAI in 2015, but Musk left before the company became a technology star. Recently Musk, who went on to create his own AI firm, xAI, in 2023, has tried to prevent the ChatGPT maker from transitioning to a for-profit model, culminating in the current court case.

In order for OpenAI to secure the entire $40 billion of its current fundraising round, the company must complete its transition by the end of the year.

“Through press attacks, malicious campaigns broadcast to Musk’s more than 200 million followers on the social media platform he controls, a pretextual demand for corporate records, harassing legal claims, and a sham bid for OpenAI’s assets, Musk has tried every tool available to harm OpenAI,” the company wrote in a filing in Musk’s existing lawsuit against OpenAI in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, reports Reuters.

