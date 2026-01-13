Open Your Doors To Immunization: Abia Health Agency Appeals To Catholic Church

With 742 reported cases of Rubella in the South East and 152 cases in Abia State, the Abia State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ABSPHCDA) has warned of the serious health risks of denying vaccination and appealed to parents and faith-based organizations, particularly the Catholic Church to support measles, rubella, and routine immunization programs in the state.

The Agency’s Social Mobilization Officer, Mr. Chukwudi Ukpabi, told journalists during a Measles & Rubella (MR) media orientation session that one of the challenges is the Catholic Church’s resistance to immunization campaigns.

He explained that advocacy efforts were made to the Catholic Bishop of Umuahia, His Lordship Michael Ukpong, but the Bishop reportedly instructed that no immunization should be conducted within the Mata Dei Catholic Cathedral premises, instead suggesting hospitals, schools, health centers, and other locations outside church grounds.

Ukpabi noted that this resistance began during the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) campaign, when the Bishop expressed concerns that it could be a disguised attempt to interfere with reproduction. Since then, it has been difficult to penetrate any Catholic Church in the state with immunization notifications.

Highlighting the state’s readiness for the February 4–13 measles and rubella vaccination campaign, Ukpabi said ABSPHCDA had carried out sensitization and awareness programs in collaboration with the office of the wife of the Governor. He declared that the agency is 80% ready, assuring that all logistics and funding would be completed before the campaign starts, and appealed to the media to raise awareness among the public.

Ukpabi emphasized that while measles and rubella share some features, rubella can cause congenital and irreversible health complications, making vaccination crucial for children aged nine months to 14 years.

In his remarks, health consultant Dr. Hyacinth Egbuna noted that the prevalence of 742 cases in the South East and 152 in Abia underscores the need for cooperation among stakeholders.

He added that the campaign will cover 291 wards and 792 vaccination posts, and stressed that the vaccine is safe, effective, free, and essential to prevent irreversible health challenges.