Open Your Doors To Immunization, Abia Health Agency Appeals To Catholic Church

With alarming statistics of 742 reported cases of Rubella in the South East region and 152 cases in Abia State, the Abia State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ABSPHCDA) has warned of the serious health risks of denying vaccination to the target population.

The agency appealed to parents, faith-based organizations, and especially the Catholic Church to support measles, rubella, and other routine immunization programs in the state.

The agency’s Social Mobilisation Officer, Mr. Chukwudi Ukpabi, told journalists during a one-day Measles & Rubella (MR) media orientation/interaction that a key challenge to the campaign is the resistance of the Catholic Church in the state.

Ukpabi said the agency had carried out advocacy to the Catholic Bishop of Umuahia, His Lordship Michael Ukpong, who reportedly instructed that no immunization should be conducted within the precincts of the Mata Dei Catholic Cathedral, Umuahia, where he presides.

According to Ukpabi, the Bishop suggested that the campaign should instead be conducted in hospitals, schools, health centers, and other locations outside church premises. He noted that this resistance began during the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) campaign, when the Bishop expressed concerns that it might be a disguised effort to interfere with reproduction. Since then, it has been difficult for the agency to distribute immunization notifications in any Catholic Church in the state.

Presenting the level of preparedness for the 4–13 February measles and rubella vaccination campaign, Ukpabi said the agency had carried out sensitization and awareness programs with critical stakeholders across the state, in collaboration with the office of the wife of the Governor, to ensure a successful campaign.

He declared that the agency is 80% ready, assuring that all logistics and funding would be completed before the commencement date. He also appealed to the media to help raise awareness among the public.

Ukpabi emphasized that while measles and rubella share some common features, rubella can cause congenital and irreversible health complications, highlighting the importance of vaccination for children aged nine months to 14 years.

Health consultant Dr. Hyacinth Egbuna added that the high prevalence of 742 cases in the South East and 152 in Abia State requires cooperation from all relevant stakeholders.

He stated that the vaccination campaign will cover 291 wards and 792 vaccination posts, and emphasized that the vaccine is safe, effective, and free, aiming to prevent irreversible health consequences.