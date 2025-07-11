Open Week: US, EU Sending MPs To Copy Our Model –Reps

The House of Representatives deputy spokesman Philip Agbese says United States, United Kingdom and the European Union parliaments have expressed their readiness to send delegations to Nigeria to understudy the groundbreaking legislative openness model established by the House.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja at the conclusion of the 2nd National Assembly Open Week yesterday, Agbese hailed Speaker Tajudeen Abbas for the initiative, which he described as a transformative milestone inigeria’s democratic journey and “A revolutionary blueprint for global legislative engagement.”

He said:“That the world is now turning to Nigeria to learn is a testament to Speaker Abbas’ visionary leadership. “He has placed our legislature in the league of the most open and progressive in the world.”

The representative of Ado/ Okpokwu/Ogbadibo, Benue State, said the event had not only positioned Nigeria as a continental leader in legislative transparency but is now earning international recognition from some of the world’s most established democracies.