Open Letter To Governor Makinde On Renaming Of The Polytechnic, Ibadan

PASSIONATE APPEAL TO HIS EXCELLENCY, GOV. SEYI MAKINDE, FNSE TO HAVE A RE-THINK ON THE RENAMING OF “THE POLYTECHNIC IBADAN

At different fora, I had commended H.E. Engr. Seyi Makinde for the giant infrastructural strides he has made as a governor, his adroitness as a politician and his exemplary patriotism as an Ibadan son. I personally cannot thank him enough for finally fulfilling the promise he made to Ibadan people on February 1, 2019 (before he became the governor) that if he became the governor, he would complete the Olubadan Palace started by Governor Abiola Ajimobi in 2014 on parcels of land granted the CCII by Governor Kolapo Ishola in 1993 and extended by Governor Rashidi Ladoja in 2003.

One cannot also forget your upgrading of our local airport to an international one. I will enter this appeal by reminding Your Excellency that The Polytechnic Ibadan was established in 1972 for Western State as an upgrade from a technical college, and earlier served as the temporary site of the University of Ife.

At the time of its founding, the vision therefore was not just for Ibadan, it was for the old Western Region and it has remained so during the tenure of about 20 military and civilian governors that have ruled the Western State, old Oyo State and current Oyo State before Your Excellency.

We cannot therefore say that these governors were ungrateful to H.E. Dr. Omololu Olunloyo or that the Ibadan amongst them did not know Dr. Olunloyo enough for his brilliancy and contributions to Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria. In over 50 years, The Polytechnic Ibadan, has become an institution of continental recognition that it will be a dis-service to the entire Yoruba race if such an octopus is now downgraded to institution of individual status, African champions like Chief Segun Odegbami (among many others) carry the certificate of that institution in his days as African champion in footballing.

The Polytechnic Ibadan is a Legacy of the entire Western Region and Your Excellency should consider millions of Nigerians whose sentimental attachment to “The Polytechnic Ibadan” will be lost as a result of this action.

Even the unnecessary cost of changing the records and documents of the institution at this moment that Your Excellency is aware of the hunger level on the land calls for a proper re-think of this action. It was alleged that this honour was done to H.E. Dr. Olunloyo is in recognition of his being the first Principal of The Polytechnic Ibadan and I still say that be it on logic or facts, this still falls flat like a pack of cards on proper analysis.

Your Excellency, being an ex-Akokite, you know that it is only a Hall of Residence – Eni Njoku Hall– that was named after the 1st Vice-Chancellor of Unilag and also at the University of Ibadan, it was only a Hall of Residence – Mellanby Hall – that was named after the 1st Principal of U.I. Perhaps, I must let Your Excellency know that Ibadan is not in short supply of both legendary and contemporary achievers quite worthy of being immortalised. Balogun Oderinlo in 1840 saved the entire Yoruba race from being over-run by the Fulani, Chief Akinloye and four others saved the old Western Region from having a non-Yoruba man as its First Premier in 1951.

The list is endless. Recalling the fact that a centrallylocated park and garden right at the gateway of our local airport now being upgraded to international level by Your Excellency is also being named after the same Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, one would be right to consider this renaming an over-kill for only one person considering the number of patriotic and prominent indigenes that God has given to Ibadanland.

Your Excellency, please do not be deceived by the political jobbers who will spur you to maintain this one day obstinacy as against the life-time honour and respect that will follow your name, knowing fully well that this power is transient both in tenure and in living.

PLEASE FIND SOMETHING NEW OR INSIDE THE POLYTECHNIC IBADAN TO NAME AFTER H.E OMOLOLU OLUNLOYO AS THIS ONE WILL JUST DOWNGRADE THE STATUS OF THIS INSTITUTION OF INTERNATIONAL REPUTE THAT IS VERY DEAR TO THE HEART OF MOST OF US WHO WERE OPPORTUNE TO HAVE PASSED THROUGH SAME. Nigerians begged President Goodluck Jonathan to rescind his decision to rename our University of Lagos after Bashorun MKO Abiola and he listened. Ibadan begged President Muhammadu Buhari to give Ibadan the opportunity to make an Ibadan man the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan after 73 years of its existence on our land, he agreed.

Ibadan people begged H.E. Chief Rashidi Ladoja to accept the new crown which you earlier approved for his colleagues in the Olubadan in Council and he also agreed. It will therefore not be something new if in your exalted position, you consider the wider and long term implication of maintaining the name change.

To be sincere with Your Excellency, many people are sad about the loss of Agodi Gardens, the extent of land acquired for the Circular Road, the massive Ilu Tuntun Land in Akinyele, the Premier Hotel, the Agbowo Shopping Complex, the Dugbe Library (Future Generation) now turned a shopping complex (today’s consumption), etc.

Our people are not convinced that the level of future housing deficit on Ibadanland is so huge as to warrant this massive land conversion and acquisition. As a governor, who is always pushed by populist ideology, please allow the people to win on “The Polytechnic Ibadan” case, as it does not remove anything from you and it will serve as a palliative for the already built-up grievances on land matters.

Thank you. Chief Soladoye, is of the Ibadan Polywood Alumni Association and Former President General of the CCII (2017 – 2021)