Open Letter: Kanu accuses FG of judicial fraud, demands fair trial

The incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the Nigerian government and its judiciary of engaging in “serial executive and judicial fraud” in a bid to deny him a fair trial and prolong his detention.

In a letter, dated February 14, 2025 and made available by his lawyers, he outlined a series of alleged legal and procedural violations that he claimed have undermined his fundamental rights and the rule of law in Nigeria.

Kanu, who has been in detention since his extraordinary rendition from Kenya in June 2021, detailed multiple court rulings that he says should have led to his release.

These include a 2017 Federal High Court judgment declaring IPOB a lawful organization, a 2022 Court of Appeal ruling condemning his “extraordinary rendition” as unconstitutional, and a 2023 Supreme Court decision criticizing the revocation of his bail. Despite these rulings, Kanu remains in custody, a situation he attributes to collusion between the Federal Government and certain judicial officers.

“The Federal Government and its judiciary have struck an unholy and fraudulent alliance to deny me my rights and imperil the lives and liberty of millions who identify with IPOB,” Kanu wrote.

He described his detention as a “brazen violation” of his constitutional rights and accused the government of manipulating the judicial process to ensure his continued incarceration.

One of the key grievances highlighted in the letter is the alleged refusal of the Federal High Court to restore his bail following the Supreme Court’s December 2023 decision. Kanu also criticized the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for reassigning his case to a judge, who had previously recused herself, calling the move a “flagrant disregard” for due process.

Kanu further accused the government of disobeying court orders with impunity, citing the Court of Appeal’s October 2022 judgment, which ordered his release and compensation for his unlawful rendition. Instead of complying, the government allegedly obtained a “stay of execution” through what Kanu described as a “fraudulent” process involving three justices of the Court of Appeal.

“This is not just about my freedom; it is about the integrity of Nigeria’s judicial system,” Kanu declared. “If it will take the rest of my life in detention to produce me before a proper and impartial court, so be it.

“But I will not succumb to any trial conducted by a judge or court whose jurisdiction does not pass constitutional muster.”

Kanu’s letter may once again reignite debates about the rule of law and human rights in Nigeria, with many already calling for transparency and accountability in his case.

Also, not a few human rights organizations have expressed concern over the allegations of judicial misconduct and executive overreach.

Kanu, however, expressed gratitude to his supporters and reiterated his commitment to seeking justice through lawful means. “I will not give up on my quest for justice, and I urge all men and women of goodwill to stand with me in this fight,” he wrote.

