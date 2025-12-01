Open Grazing Controversy: Modern Ranching Methods As Way Forward

When recently the Federal Government debunked the widely reported ban on open grazing, but stated that the transition to ranching was gradual, it sparked diverse responses from concerned Nigerians.

While to some the ban was seen as one bold move to stem the escalating, bloody tide of the farmer-herder crisis that has claimed several innocent lives,especially in states such as Benue, Plateau and Ondo, to the herders and their supporters it was one move surreptitiously made by the government to cripple their livelihood and of course, that of their cattle.

But shedding light on the controversial issue, the Head of Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu, speaking on behalf of the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Maiha, confirmed that no such policy has been announced.

The statement read: “Instead, the government is implementing a gradual, structured transition from open grazing to modern ranching systems.” Uchechukwu explained that the minister highlighted that Nigeria currently has 273 gazetted grazing reserves covering over 4.5 million hectares. And the Federal Government is collaborating with state governments to revitalise and equip these reserves, making them conducive for pastoralists and other livestock operators.

The salutary aim is to support productivity, reduce conflicts, and promote a sustainable livestock ecosystem. That is, according to the minister who emphasised that pastoralists, like other economic groups, require a structured business environment. The grazing reserves provided by law are meant to serve as business premises for all livestock activities. The responsibility of the Ministry of Livestock is to upgrade these reserves and facilitate their proper utilisation.

It would be recalled that during the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration the government launched the National Livestock Transformation Plan, aimed at modernising livestock production by encouraging ranching instead of open grazing.

The idea was to reduce violent farmer–herder conflicts, improve productivity, and align livestock farming with national economic goals. Under this plan, the government proposed creating “RUGA” settlements (rural grazing areas) to house herders and their cattle permanently in designated areas.

But the RUGA policy became controversial as many state governments, especially in the South, rejected it, citing land rights and security concerns. In recent months, the newly re-established Ministry of Livestock Development has emphasised that open grazing should be phased out in favour of ranching, but clarified that this will be a gradual transition, not an immediate nationwide ban.

But the situation has no doubt brought forth some critical questions demanding credible answers. For instance, what are the shortfalls of open grazing and what are the modern measures on ranching to boost the feeding capacity of the cattle as carried out in countries such as India, Brazil, United. States, China and Finland?

According to Ismail Iro, Ph.D. with a research paper on a related topic, the slow performance of the livestock sub-sector in Nigeria was attributed to the Fulani herders’ use of outmoded pastoral technology and unscientific use of rangeland. Ranches and livestock improvement schemes have collapsed in the country because of design errors that ignore the knowledge of local producers.

In fact, pastoral policies and programmes back in the 60s and 70s were based on the belief that improving the output of consumable milk and beef in the country would depend on the privatisation and commercialisation of the livestock sector. The Federal Government saw the possibility of achieving these goals through commercial ranching. The paper was entitled: “Where Modernism has Failed and Traditionalism has Thrived: A Look at Commercial Ranching and Fulani Herding System ” as published back in December 1994.

On the best way forward, it should be noted that grazing cattle at low intensities could sustain biodiversity on modern farms – that is according to a new study conducted by researchers at the University of Helsinki. Farms practising low-intensity grazing see the highest levels of arthropod diversity, particularly among ground-dwelling species.

This highlights the ecological importance of grazing as a tool for maintaining farmland biodiversity. Unlike traditional natural pastures, over 90% of grasslands in Finland are part of crop rotations.

The study found that grazed rotational grasslands support higher arthropod diversity compared with mown grasslands or cereal crops, but only when grazing is conducted at low intensities, which in this study means a small number of cattle on a farm in relation to the farm’s pasture area. Furthermore, our policy makers should therefore make good use of the findings of our research institutes and spend requisite funds on the training of the pastoralists.

Commercial ranching should become the focus of agro-pastoral development that would meet the minimum of 25 grams of mutton per cattle a day. The herders should participate in the policy or implementation phases. Foreign experts and donor participants should include locallevel technology. And field workers should teach the Fulani herders how to make fences, terrace land, manage floodplains, and plant conservation trees. And in doing these the security of the host communities must not be compromised.