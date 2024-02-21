Open Grazing: Benue Govt Issues 14-Day Ultimatum To Herders

Benue State Security Council has issued a two-week ultimatum to those operating open grazing within the state to comply with the State’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Law.

The State Government also called on Fulani herdsmen to immediately leave the state and return to where they came from, warning those who invited them to immediately desist from the act.

These were part of the resolutions reached at the end of the State Security Council Meeting held at the Benue State Government House, Makurdi, on Tuesday.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, said the Council also constituted a seven-man committee to ensure the enforcement of the ultimatum, which began on Wednesday.

As the state administration worked to protect people’s lives and property, Kula urged the good people of the state to maintain their composure and security awareness.

He claimed that security agencies, traditional leaders, and the general public had been given orders by the State Security Council to report for prosecution anyone who was known to be assisting and inviting the armed herders into the state.

Kula asked Benue people to maintain their composure while the government worked to alleviate the suffering and impending food crisis in the country.