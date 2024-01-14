Open Defecation on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Epidemic Waiting to Happen

Eyesore is an understatement to describe what assails the eyes and the nostrils on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway. That is no thanks to the median splattered with human faeces, animal wastes and the attendant horrible stench. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI captures the feeling of travellers and residents of that corridor

It is a very irritable and terrible sight to behold, especially early in the morning and late evening, when long queues of men squat to answer nature’s call in the open. The body shivers unpleasantly and foot- steps stagger a bit, while motorists lose driving focus for seconds, as the eyes unavoidably feed the brain with the horrible pictures of dotted long lines of human faeces on the highway median along the Lagos/Ibadan expressway. Adebisi Wasiu, who deals in plastic drums beside the World Oil Filling Station on the Expressway, said: “More nauseating for me is the horrible smell of human and animal wastes emanating directly from the Kara meat market.” Compounding the nightmarish experience of commuters and passers-by and those living in the surroundings is the process of crossing the median.

Apart from the horrible smell that passers-by would have to contend with, majority of those who cross from one side of the expressway to the other side, complained to Sunday Telegraph that they usually dipped their feet into the human wastes, which litter the median. At night, from 7pm, people are usually seen using the flash lights of their phones to trace their path. But as to be expected, not many have such luxury to cross the ever-busy road using the flash light of their phones. At such moments, all they want is just to cross to the other side of the road and go to their various destinations. But as it often happens, their shoes would have been smeared with feaces and this usually generates heated arguments inside commercial buses where the passengers accuse one another of either farting, using the toilet without properly cleaning up or suffering from diarrhea.

In actual fact, the stretch of the road from the Motorways Centre around Ikosi area of Lagos down to Kara, Mowe/Ibafo in Ogun State has its fair share of faeces splattered on the median. The stretch from the Kara market to Abiola/Gardens Secretariat is the worst. It is a sight that no eyes would wish to behold. Charles Nwachukwu, an insurance broker, recounted an incident: “There was a night that was a bit troublesome and comic for passengers when a young man was dropped off mid-way the journey from Berger New Garage, the border town between Lagos and Ogun states. He was one of those standing by the roadside waving to vehicles driving by. Unfortunately, it was an evening that commercial buses were some- how scarce.

Luckily, a Toyota Camry pulled up and called for passengers going towards Mowe/Ibafo. “People shoved one another but the fittest manage to board the vehicle. Barely five minutes into the trip, the owner of the car stopped the vehicle and ordered that everyone should get down from his car because he could no longer put up with the horrible smell in the car: “I couldn’t even enjoy the air-conditioning again because it was blowing bad smell into my nostrils. I have been driving from Lagos Island for the past one hour with my colleagues and nothing of such from that distance, until I gave a lift to a few people from that Berger New Garage”, he said. Nwachukwu had to chase all the passengers from his car.

It was terrible for the culprit that night from other passengers because he implicated them with his smelling shoes. And the culprit in turn blamed and cursed those involved in the open defecation along the expressway. Coming from the left side, from Ojota through Motorways, stretching to Secretariat/ Abiola Gardens down to Berger, Kara and to Mowe/Ibafo with the front of Kara market as the worst, in fact an eyesore- splattered and decorated with human faeces. It is a sight that no eyes would wish to behold; otherwise, it could be termed bad luck to the general wellbeing of someone. And from the Secretariat down to the end of the median where commercial buses going to Ketu/Ikosi turn to the other side are decorated with both fresh and dried human wastes.

Motorists and passers-by wonder why both the Lagos and Ogun states’ governments seem indifferent to the eyesore within their territories, especially the stretch that is directly opposite the office of the DSS and the Expressway that is the gateway to Lagos State and heralds entry into Ogun and other states of Nigeria. An official of the DSS, who chose to speak on condition of anonymity told Sunday Telegraph that dirt and stench are major factors that best describe Lagos State. “From this end, the stench of Ojota dumpsite is choking to the nostril and traveling down the road through the Otedola bridge and to Berger, you are faced with the horrific sight of faeces.” A resident and trader selling used iron products beside the World Oil Fuel Station opposite the highway median told Sunday Telegraph that, “you can’t imagine how helpless we are here.

We are always at the mercy of intolerable stench and environmental pollution.” A car dealer, who daily markets his vehicles in front of the OPIC Event Centre, opposite the Highway median told Sunday Telegraph that, “I must admit that that this disgusting act has come to stay, especially in Ogun State, where most houses are without toilets. Open defecation is an act that is perpetrated with impunity in Lagos and Ogun states and now, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, from Kara to the New Garage to after Mowe side.” He noted that, “most of the people hanging around this area are homeless and they come to the middle of the road late at night and early in the morning to mess up everywhere.” He said sometimes, he and the mechanics operating beside him get to their workplaces daily to be faced with human wastes littered all over their environment.

“The nonsense is not limited to the Highway median but spread round to the whole of OPIC, OPIC market and all the mechanic workshops. We had to go up in protest to the Seriki and his Exco members inside the Kara market. Seriki Gbadamosi denied and said it has nothing to do with workers from inside the market. He told us that it is commuters on transit to and from Lagos and Ogun states.” Hauwa Seidu, a fuel attendant dared Sunday Telegraph to endeavour to come around 7am to witness a life show of the nuisance taking place inside the highway median. Seidu said the mess was not limited to the expressway median but around almost all surroundings of the Kara market and beyond. She said the back of the filling station (Fatgbems) is always filled with human wastes almost on a daily basis.

“As for us working here, we have learnt to endure the smell and the sight of the mess around us. We have taken it as part of our duty to al- ways clean the rubbish in the surrounding. “We believe it is done by the people working inside that Kara market. Most of them don’t live here in Lagos but mostly herder-boys, who accompany livestock to Lagos, Kara and Abattoir and I believe there are no toilets inside the market, because they do it indiscriminately anywhere and anyhow. They are the herder-boys,” she revealed and added that, “please, plead on our behalf to both state and Federal governments to come to our aid by providing permanent solution and security on this axis.” Sunday Telegraph took up Seidu’s challenge. Shortly after dawn, the reporter embarked on the trip from Wawa Bus stop on a motorcycle to the Kara market.

It was an unbelievable sight. There was a long line of young and adult men, who squatted, answering nature’s call inside the median. While doing that, a few were seen talking to one another, pointing at the reporter, who was observing them from afar. Motorists and commuters observed them as well, during a mild traffic snarl. They looked embarrassed. Those who crossed back and forth, covered their noses, held up their breath while they managed to cross with eyes half open in between those defecating, to the other side of the road. The stench oozed thickly in the air, even forcing those at the extreme end of the road to cover their noses while losing their composure for a few moments, shaking their heads.

A banker-turned commercial driver, Idowu Olobada, who plies the Mowe/Ibafo to and fro Eko/Idumota told Sunday Telegraph that both Ogun and Lagos state governments should come together to construct a pedestrian bridge and a barb wire fence around the median to stop the miscreants from defacing the beauty of the nation through these states. Olobada added that it is a terrible scenario inside the Kara market, where the herders and other inhabitants inside the market defecate openly and freely. “How did I know this? I was pressed one day and that was because I used detoxification herbal mixture the previous night, which worried me till the next day. Luckily, I had only three passengers and one of them offered to take me inside the Kara market. We got inside and went straight to the river bank where I defecated freely and undisturbed.

Ever since then, whenever I get pressed, I usually stop by the road side, either to urinate or enter the Kara market to defecate mostly by the river bank side and no one disturbs me,” he said. He explained that the meat market (Kara) is as messy as the median with a mixture of human faeces and animal wastes. “What this mess of a thing means is that we don’t have enforcement officers to arrest the perpetuators of the disgraceful act. Do you know that people also defecate openly, during the day and no one arrests them, including me. Getting the sanity of this place in order is in the hands of the government,” he said. Sunday Telegraph gathered that there are many houses without toilets around the Kara and OPIC, where the homeless stray around and sleep at night.

Afolashade Adigun, a tailor, who has been doing business inside Isheri Olofin, a distance opposite the Kara market, Yam depot area precisely, told Sunday Telegraph that some houses close to the Ogun River, which flows underneath the Kara Bridge are without toilets. According to her, majority of such houses are the ones built by most of the Kara traders, who are also leaders of the market. “They do what we call short-put- meaning that they dispose their wastes directly to the river or in the median by dawn when only few people are awake.” Sunday Telegraph also gathered that the perpetrators of the disgraceful act are mostly the traders, herders, paedestrians, homeless persons, motorists and those in transit in and out of the two states.

Based on observation and interaction with many people, including traders, who live in the area, open defecation is mainly perpe- trated in the night and by dawn. The reporter also observed that dotted lines of faeces littered the stretch to Mo- torways and down to Mowe/Ibafo, Lotto, down the Camp city U-Turn, amid dirt, plastic bottles and pools of smelling stag- nant water. Mistura Olalekan, a resident, who works at a hotel that is close to the river, also told Sunday Telegraph that there are no toilets in most of the houses around that environment. “Almost all of us here don’t make use of the toilets. We answer nature’s call by the river bank or make use of nylon bag and paper and throw it inside the river. It’s an age long practice by almost all of us around this place,” she revealed. Olalekan revealed further that wherever and whichever shop, a big paint bucket or a small plastic bucket is seen, “it means that, that is their is own mini toilets.

They usually find a corner to do it inside a nylon bag or paper and throw inside the drum and by evening, one of the apprentices would go empty the drum inside the river.” Another tenant, Modinat but commonly called ‘Iya Wasiu’ in one of the houses, told Sunday Telegraph that she had been a tenant in that house for six years, with three children in the house but has never seen a toilet in the house. Rather, they all (tenants) make use of the nearby bushes and river bank as their toilets. The practice, according to her, is that they do ‘shot-put. Meaning that, they defecate inside a paper laid in- side a nylon bag and at night or when there is less movement of people around; they throw the mess inside the flowing Ogun/Kara river or the bush behind the building. Wunmi Aderomola, a plastic picker, told Sunday Telegraph that, “that is what we all do here because most of us are not permanent residents of this area.

Majority of us come to do business here- so, need a place of abode. I pay N5,000 monthly for a room. My main house is in Osun State and I go home to my family at the end of every month. I pick used plastic bottles and supply to companies, reason I rented this place. Yes, there is toilet in my house of Osun State, my permanent address,” she said. Seven water closets inside Kara market. However, when Sunday Telegraph visited the Kara market, it found out that there are seven toilets built and spread around the market. The leaders of the Kara market debunked all the accusations levied against the market. Alhaji Mohammed Gbadamosi, known in the market as Seriki Hausa of Awori Land and his Financial Secretary, Alhaji Hamza Saidu, told Sunday Telegraph that nothing of such was happening inside the market. According to Saidu, there are about seven strategically built water system toilets inside the market with each user paying N50.

“I have taken you round Kara market and you have seen with your eyes the water system toilets with the payable amount in front of each of the toilet. “We have been here for 36 years as a community of two peaceful tribes- Hausa and Yoruba and well-regulated with rules and regulations. We took loan to take this place from a waterlogged area to this highly developed dry land with a river flowing by the side,” he said. The Seriki Hausa added that there are about four bus stops along the Lagos/Ibadan expressway around the area. As such, there are many passengers on transit, who one way or the other will be pressed for nature. “Those ones are the real culprits messing the median on the dual carriage way. And if it is the herders as speculated, then, it is those on transit, either going to supply livestock to Lagos Abattoir market or going back to the North.

It is totally uncontrollable for us.” He added that, “there are toilets inside the market and you have seen them with your eyes. The toilets here operate 24 hours a day. So, defecating anywhere inside this market is highly prohibited.”

SUGGESTIONS

Sunday Agbowa, a florist, suggests that the governments should plant lawn grass along the stretch of the median with a rotating pump water for wetting the grass. He added that security officials should also be placed on standby to monitor the beauty. That way; there won’t be this type of public nuisance. Steven Adegoke points out that both federal and state governments should consider creating road side public toilets along the expressway with at least, two in front of the Kara market, where the nuisance is highest. That way, he said, motorists, passengers, commuters and homeless persons can make use of them. “It is also a means of creating employment opportunity for the youth or jobless adults.”

Olubayonle Liyadi, an environmentalist, in his chat with Sunday Telegraph, urged the governments through the National Environmental Standards Regulations and Enforcement Agency (NESREA), to criminalise open defecation. He also suggested the introduction of sanitary inspectors would be a key strategy to addressing the menace. He stressed that there should be a close collaboration between the Ministries of Environment and that of Agriculture, which will see to the environmental factors and agricultural hygiene of the meat market and the surroundings.

Consequence of open defecation

Dr Bamidele Iwalokun, Head, Immunology and Vaccinology Research Department, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba in Lagos, said that the inges- tion of human faeces’s smells are possible and common in communities with open defecation or without improved toilets. He pointed out that open defecation is a behaviour that has serious negative impact on human health and the health of other living organisms consumed by human beings. “Faeces is a waste product from the body and it contains organisms that can cause several diseases such as Diarrhea, Sepsis, Cholera, Typhoid, Dysentery and Viral infections; which when people, especially children that are immune-compromised are affected, the risk of death is very high.”

He added that, “when you defecate openly, which most times is done on the top soil, flies, which are major carriers of waterborne diseases perch on the faeces, also perch on food items at home or marketplaces, which many people consume, especially in areas where hygiene is also poor. We eat such portion of faeces from our foods,’’ he said. “Another way of transmission is during rainy season. The faeces are washed into drains and sources of water such as pipes that pass portable water, river, streams and wells as well as into the underground to contaminate borehole water used for drinking and cooking. This is a risk. The washed faeces can also enter rivers or lagoons and it can harm coastal lives or make them reservoirs of these pathogens that eventually get to humans through the food chain.”

He concluded on a rather sour note: “This is why it is agreed that you might be eating and drinking your shit unknowingly.’’ A Public Health Consultant, Dr Tuyi Mebawonu, said open defecation has become a nuisance that causes trouble for the entire population. According to him, this malady pollutes the air, land and water bodies, spreading diseases and disease-carrying vectors. He called for the sensitisation of residents on the dangers of open defecation and the engagement of stakeholders such as park managers, and construction workers, among others in areas prone to open defecation. “Without public toilets, it would be difficult to ensure compliance against open defecation. I also charge non-governmental organisations to get involved.”

FG seeks media support to achieve open defecation free target by 2025 The Federal Government has solicited the support of the media to scale up the campaign against open defecation in order to achieve the 2025 Open Defecation Free (ODF) target. Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev, made the call during a media roundtable and explained that though significant progress has been made with 105 Local Governments Areas in the country open-defecation free, more needs to be done if the country must achieve the target by scaling up the campaign. Utsev maintained that in order to achieve food security in the country and deliver on the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, his Ministry has set a monitoring and evaluation framework for its 12 River Basins in the country, including the development of key performance indicators for measuring the deliverables that will ensure effectiveness of the irrigation strategies.

He announced plans by the Ministry to complete all its ongoing projects across the country, including dams and other water projects as well as ensure that the priority areas and mandate of the Ministry were achieved in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President in the water and sanitation sector.

48m Nigerians practise Open Defecation — UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has said that about 48 million Nigerians, comprising 23 per cent of the population still practice open defecation with no access to toilet facilities in their environs. The UNICEF Maiduguri Wash Manager, Mamita Bora Thakkar, warned that poor hygiene practice surrounding the use of toilets is one of the common causes of diseases in the country. She explained that lack of sanitation has a profound impact on public health, economic productivity, environmental integrity, and educational attainment, especially for girls and women, who are disproportionately affected by deplorable sanitation conditions. “We need to undertake appropriate climate adaptation measures to ensure our sanitation initiatives do not impact the climate negatively.”