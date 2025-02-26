Open Defecation: Minister Takes Campaign To Catholic Church

Share

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev has taken the campaign to end open defecation to the Most Reverend Ignatius Kaigama, the Archbishop, Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja.

The Minister who led the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Richard Pheelangwah and other management staff on an advocacy visit to the clergyman in Abuja, said that the federal government was reaching out to all stakeholders to ensure that open defecation is eliminated in the country by 2030.

Utsev explained that the campaign against open defecation in the country has recorded some success with one hundred and forty-two local governments achieving open defecation-free status.

He also stated that religious leaders have a role to play by ensuring that their followers adhere to the messages of advocacy of government, because achieving zero open defecation status in the country, would mean better public health and sustainable environmental sanitation.

Utsev also appealed to the Bishop to encourage his members to promote behavioural change within their families and communities, especially in rural areas stressing that his ministry is ready to offer technical support to the church at all times.

He added that” his ministry looks forward to having a platform where it can share its proposal with Catholic Bishops in Nigeria for possible adoption and replication across the country emphasizing that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to ensuring that every Nigerian has access to sanitation services and clean water to drink.”

Earlier in his remarks, Most Reverend Ignatius Kaigama said it was a step in the right direction for the government to partner with religious leaders in its advocacy drives.

Kaigama noted that the campaign against open defecation was a well-thought-out policy that would save lives and promote personal hygiene among citizens.

