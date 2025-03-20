Open Defecation: Lagos May Enforce Toilet Cleaning Community Service For Violators

Share

In order to meet the 2030 target of ending open defecation (OD) in Lagos State, Lagos State Government has said it was considering enforcing punitive measures involving toilet cleaning community service for violators of OD.

Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Environment, Rotimi Akodu who made this known in Lagos on Friday, said the proposed penalty which could extend for up to a year, is part of the state’s adopted three-pronged approach to pave the way for the populace to adopt standard and internationally acceptable behaviour change on the use of toilets.

He spoke during a media engagement organised by WaterAid Nigeria in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, which was held at Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, Lagos on Friday.

While updating the media on the plan of the state to end OD, he said in addition to the issue of enforcement, the state government was providing toilet infrastructure as well as engaging in advocacy to discourage Lagosians from engaging on OD, saying mandating violators to undertake the community service would act as a deterrent to stop those bent on continuing with the old way to defecate openly.

Considering that the practice of OD is behavioral attitude in nature, he explained that the state has embarked on a lot of advocacy aimed to bring about behaviour change that would end OD in the state. He said the punitive measures that are going to be met out to a lot of people caught practicing open defecation will be community service of cleaning and washing toilets for a year.

The aim, according to him, is to enable the state to meet the set target and the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, which is the provision of clean water and sanitation. Akodu said the state already has conversations with owners and operators of petrol stations to allow the public as well as commuters who want to use toilets in their petrol stations to use the toilet facilities free of charge.

Despite this awareness, he lamented that some people are pressured to use the toilet, still jump on the road and do open defecation. He stated, “When they get arrested, whatever they see, they should know, it’s their fault; It’s not the government that asks you to come out and practice open defecation.” According to him, all petrol stations are supposed to provide free toilets.

“So it still beats my imagination why someone who has free toilet facilities will choose to practice open defecation.” “But I still don’t see why people will still prefer to do open defecation.

So, as I said, it’s going to be three approaches: the provision of infrastructure, which is aggressively being embarked on.” According to Akodu, about 250 toilets are to be built in Lagos. “We are matching it up with an additional 100.

So across Lagos State, you will have a minimum of 350 toilets, minimum. Then, if you have that, we have education facilities, which we are going to start from the primary schools to enlighten pupils.

“We have health clubs and all that. So if those two: environmental peace clubs and all other things that we have in the schools are rigorously pursued, I think the next line of action should be enforcement, which will make sure, just as you mentioned, that people will be able to do certain activities.”

Earlier in his presentation, the State Programme Lead, WaterAid Lagos Office, Dr. Adebayo Alao said WaterAid had contributed towards developing models and strengthening institutional capacities for enhanced sector governance and performance, while working with other key sectors to integrate water, sanitation and hygiene into their development plans and priorities.

He stated that Kimberly Clark donated $1million from July 2021 to March 2025 to target 45,000 lactating women, adolescent girls and other persons with the aim of improving hygiene behaviour among vulnerable populations, saying that the project locations were Ojodu and Ikorodu North Local Council Development Areas of Lagos state.

He stressed that one of the key achievements was the renovation of two Primary Health Centres with functional water supply and sanitation facilities as well as the procurement of medical equipment worth over 30 million supplied to the PHCs located in Ogba and Odo-nla in Epe.

He added that other achievements by WaterAid include the approval to review the WASH Policy of Lagos State as well as supported the technical assessment of several dysfunctional water works to support increase in urban water supply, which led to the ongoing rehabilitation of the Akilo Water Works.

