Open Defecation: Assault On Humans, Hazard To Healthy Living

•Govt should invest in toilets, latrines, to reduce open defecation –Babalola

•Educate the public to avoid practices that aid the scourge, says Ezeibe

•Lagos: We’re actively working to provide more public toilets, has initiated enforcement, advocacy campaigns to eradicate menace

Open defecation remains a significant public health challenge in Nigeria, with an estimated 48 million people still engaging in it. This widespread practice has serious health and environmental consequences, including the spread of diseases like diarrhea, which is a leading cause of death for young children. Isioma Madike, reports.

Nigeria is said to be among the nations in the world with the highest number of people practicing open defecation, estimated at over 46 million people.

The practice, according to former Minister, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adam, has had a negative effect on the populace, especially children, in the areas of health and education and had contributed to the country’s failure to meet the MDG target.

In 2019, former President Muhammadu Buhari signed Executive Order 009, titled “The Open Defecation-Free Nigeria by 2025 and Other Related Matters Order”.

With this, the government set its mind on ensuring that no Nigerian would go to the toilet in the open by the year 2025.

Today, the country is still grappling with the issue of open defecation, despite efforts and promises to eliminate it by 2025.

While a national roadmap and campaigns like “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet” were launched to address the problem, significant challenges remain.

Open defecation, according to public health experts, contributes to health issues, particularly among children, and hinders progress towards Sustainable Development Goals.

Challenges, the experts added, include inadequate sanitation infrastructure, lack of access to toilets, and insufficient funding for sanitation programmes.

With this outlook, stakeholders are urging increased efforts, including community-led sanitation initiatives, private sector involvement, and financial support for toilet construction, to accelerate progress.

In spite of efforts to improve sanitation, a large percentage of the Nigerian population still engages in open defecation.

This menace contributes to the spread of waterborne diseases, leading to increased illness and mortality, especially among children. It also pollutes the environment, contaminating water sources and soil.

The primary driver of open defecation is often the lack of access to adequate sanitation facilities, particularly in rural and impoverished urban areas. Addressing open defecation requires not only infrastructure development but also a shift in social norms and behaviours to promote toilet use.

The joint effort of the Nigerian government and UNICEF to launch a roadmap to end open defecation by 2025, failed and has been extended to 2030.

This campaign aims to mobilise resources and promote collective action to eliminate the menace across Nigeria.

However, changing deeply ingrained habits and social norms related to open defecation can be challenging, according to public health experts.

Also, the rapid growth of urban populations, they added, can strain sanitation infrastructure and increase the risk of defecating publicly.

At the “Centre of Excellence” most outskirts are known to be dangerous slums. Across Nigerian urban communities, the story is not different. But, beneath the relentlessly slummy surfaces of these communities lie a kind of moral discomfort.

The drainage ditches are frequently blocked with faeces, which often overflows during the rainy season into houses and streets, such that most paths are wholly composed of human waste.

Many, living in houses without identifiable toilets, are said to be compelled to defecate at open spaces such as dump sites and on the bank of slowly flowing streams and rivers.

Regrettably, owners of such houses have come to believe that toilets would be an additional burden since money would be needed to keep it clean and usable.

There are others, who also believe, though wrongly, that faecal material should be incinerated or be allowed to decompose on such sites.

Also, in Lagos, a significant portion of the population relies on non-sewered sanitation systems like pit latrines and septic tanks, while a smaller percentage are connected to sewage systems.

This has caused a concerning number of people to resort to open defecation or use unconventional toilets.

Specifically, about 56% of households in Lagos use septic tanks, while 33% use pit latrines, according to data from the African Journal of Housing and Sustainable Development (AJHSD).

In virtually every open space in and around Lagos, especially in the suburbs, heaps of faeces literally jostle for space with human beings.

From the homes, faeces wrapped up in newspapers are launched from windows, scattering into a mess. It piles the streets as though they are articles of ornament.

“This is how we do it here. You can hardly find a toilet in most homes and where you find one it is untidy, not good for any decent use.

“Most times, what you find is a makeshift toilet in which wooden plank platforms are constructed with buckets under it. The sight of such is quite disgusting.”

“For all these, we consider it convenient and comfortable doing it in the open, and since it suits us, it should not be anybody’s headache,” said an Oshodi, Lagos, resident.

This practice is common in the Nigerian society, especially in cities where toilet facilities are a luxury. When nature calls, everyone responds differently. The young man’s excitement, many believe, is simply a collective adaptation to extreme hardship.

He, like many others in the megacity, were born and bred in such ghetto environments.

Though fascinated by defecating in public places and in bushes, he’s not alone in this act and Oshodi is not an isolated case. It is a common practice in the city of Lagos.

But, such behaviour, according to some, clearly portrays the level of helplessness and frustration in most Nigerian communities.

To others, whatever will make a man or a woman discard civility so easily and defecate on a field without caring a hoot, must be really grave.

Interaction with residents of many areas in the city revealed that potable water is none satisfactory and safety is eroded by the non-availability of latrines or non-latrine coverage in households within communities, even as citizens coexist uneasily.

Just recently, a lady saw a man at one of the Ketu ghettos, squatting over a gutter on the street and demanded, “Why are you ‘shitting’ there?”

The man saw that as a provocation rather than a serious question. That incident later snowballed into a brawl.

Just like in most Lagos suburbs, the Island end of the megacity also presents an interesting twist. The bridges that connect it to the mainland are looping ribbons of concrete. Most of them were built in the 1970s.

Parts of a vast network of the bridges, cloverleaf, and expressways intertwined to them were intended to transform the districts and islands into an efficient modern metropolis.

As the bridges snake over sunken piers just above the waters of Lagos Lagoon, they passes a floating slum: thousands of wooden houses, perched on stilts a few feet above their own bobbing refuse, with rust-colored iron roofs wreathed in the haze from thousands of cooking fires.

Fishermen and market women paddle dugout canoes on water as black and viscous as an oil slick. The bridge then passes the sawmill district, where rain-forest logs—sent across from the far shore, form a floating mass by the piers.

Smouldering hills of sawdust landfill send white smoke across the bridges, which mix with diesel exhaust from the traffic.

Beyond the sawmills, the old waterfront markets, the fishermen’s shanties, the blackened façade of high-rise housing projects, and the half-abandoned skyscrapers of downtown Lagos Island loom under a low, dirty sky.

Around the city, faeces dumps steam with the combustion of natural gases, and auto yards glow with fires from fuel spills. All of these parts of the city seem to be burning and stinking.

For those, who are working on the Island or just visiting for the first time, the aquatic scenery of the lagoon ought to present an uncommon beauty to behold. But, it is not so for Christopher Awolo. His experience is everything but pleasing.

Driving through the Third Mainland Bridge en route Obalende-CMS on Monday, Awolo saw several buttocks spewing “shit” into the lagoon.

“It was quite disgusting,” he said, adding, “It is awful seeing Lagosians defecate in the open as if they don’t have toilets in their homes.

Also in the Federal Capital Territory, virtually all residents in its suburbs suffer similar fate. This has become a striking irony of Abuja.

Behind the allure of expansive roads and rising buildings that make the Nigerian capital Africa’s most expensive and one of the world’s fastest growing cities, several poor communities in the suburb live without toilets.

“It’s bad; very terrible,” Ms. Augusta Nmakwe, one of the residents in Mararaba, said.

Mararaba, a sprawling community of over 100,000 people is one of Abuja’s outskirt towns where residents struggle to find a space to build homes, much less toilets.

For those without a toilet, the routine is simple: convert everything, from old sewage pipes to polythene bags to roads curb.

Poor sanitary conditions resulting from absence of proper human waste management facilities has haunted residents of many other communities around the country.

The low-cost settlement, a magnet for thousands of poor Nigerians and low-income earners, has all the features of a typical ghetto with most houses lacking toilets, water, electricity and other basic social amenities that make life worth living.

Nigeria appears to be one huge field, where people defecate, without shame, and without putting into consideration the impact of their action on the health of others.

Travellers are not left out of this “madness.” Anyone, who has travelled from Lagos to the East by road, knows that there is not one single rest area with toilet facilities along the route.

At stops in Ore or Benin City, pressed passengers hurry off into the brushes, gingerly skating around others’ faeces, in order to relieve themselves.

Toileting in most villages is equally an awful experience.

In many rural communities, people still build houses without provision for toilets, or as the case may be, latrines where human waste can be emptied without others coming in contact with it.

In most of these areas, people defecate in the bushes and other isolated places when they are pressed.

They consider this a safer option to the city’s ‘Shot Put’ style where shameless people defecate in polythene bags or old newspapers and fling them on the roadside and gutters.

Yet, there are other villages where the act of defecating in the open has become almost a ritual and routine that some people indulge in at any time of the day. At times, they do it, religiously as if it is a spiritual exercise.

The story is not significantly different in the nation’s tertiary institutions as some campus communities also spread intense odour as many students, in the absence of clean toilets in the hostels, use any available space as convenience.

A former president, Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), Prof. Olufemi Babalola, told this reporter that open defecation is a significant issue in Nigeria, with serious implications for public health, sanitation, and the environment.

Babalola said, while other countries are planning to send their citizens into space, we are still grappling with the issue of open defecation. He highlighted the implication of the menace to include health risks. Open defecation, he added, contaminates water sources, soil, and air, leading to the spread of diseases like cholera, diarrhoea, typhoid fever, and trachoma.

He also mentioned environmental impact in which human waste can pollute waterways, harm aquatic life, and affect ecosystems. Open defecation leads to fly multiplication and smelly, unattractive environment, he said.

The professor is of the opinion that open defecation perpetuates poverty, inequality, and social stigma, particularly for vulnerable populations like women and children, he further said.

He added: “Investing in toilets, latrines, and sewage systems can significantly reduce open defecation. The Carter Foundation is involved in building Ventilated Improved Pit latrines, especially in the North. Government needs to partner with them or take it from where they have left off.

“Also, educating communities about the risks of open defecation and promoting hygiene practices can lead to sustainable behaviour change. While strengthening policies, laws, and institutions can help ensure effective implementation of sanitation initiatives.”

A professor of veterinary medicine and clinical virology, Maduike Ezeibe, has said: “This time what readily comes to my mind is how the menace is adding to the problem of antimicrobial resistant infections (AMR).

“When antimicrobial medicines were discovered, the world heaved a sigh of relief from infectious diseases.

“The pharmaceutical industries developed different antimicrobials at huge costs but suddenly disease-causing agents started developing resistance against the medicines such that patients, treated with medicines known to be effective can no longer recover and companies that own the medicines can no longer benefit from their patents.

“Many lives are being lost all over the world and pharmaceutical companies are losing their investments.

“The problem of AMR has thrown the world into such confusion that some people have, in recent times, started advocating restriction of use of antimicrobials in raising food animals while overlooking open defecation which is a bigger cause of the problem.

“Every human being takes medicines almost every day, either for treatment of illnesses, as prevention of diseases or as food additives.

“When such persons expose their faeces in the environment, crops, soil, water and animals are exposed to sub-therapeutic doses of the medicines.

“Experiencing medicines at that level is all disease-agents need to develop resistance against the medicines. Open defecation is, therefore, a bigger source of AMR than other sources we often discuss.

“While we (researchers) are working for formulations of antimicrobials that would overcome AMR, the public should be educated to avoid practices that aid the scourge.

“In addition to other problems open defecation is known for, it is a major contributor to AMR.”

However, the Director of Public Affairs in the Ministry of the Environment, Kunle Adeshina, told this newspaper that there are no new laws to combat the menace.

The state, he added, is still relying on the provisions of the 2017 Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Management law.

Adeshina said: “What the present management of the Ministry has done is to think out of the box and step up the enforcement of the provision of that law as it affects the menace of open defecation.

“Lagos State has a zero-tolerance policy towards open defecation. The existing law prohibits defecating or urinating in public spaces, including green areas and drains.

“Violators can face prosecution under the state’s environmental sanitation laws.

“The state is also actively working to provide more public toilets and has initiated enforcement and advocacy campaigns to eradicate open defecation.

“It is committed to achieving a cleaner, healthier environment.”

•Additional report by Olayinka Adeniyi