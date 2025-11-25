Open Cattle Grazing Abolished To Prevent Further Crisis In Nigeria – Minister

The Federal Government has formally abolished open grazing of cattle across Nigeria as part of efforts to curb recurring conflicts and the loss of innocent lives.

Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, announced the decision in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, during the inauguration of the 1st National Council on Livestock Development.

Maiha said Nigerians have endured years of violent clashes and instability linked to open grazing, prompting the government to take decisive action.

According to him, “It is now a capital offence to be caught grazing openly. All cattle rearers are encouraged to adopt ranching, which is safer and yields healthier, better-fed cattle suitable for commercial purposes.”

The Minister noted that since the launch of the Presidential Initiative to revamp the livestock sector, the ministry has remained committed to transforming livestock into Nigeria’s next major revenue earner after oil and gas.

He disclosed that the ministry is projected to earn $74 billion in the next five years, with over $14 billion already generated under ongoing livestock development programmes.

Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Professor Farauta George, who received the Minister earlier, described the state as the “home of livestock” and commended the choice of Adamawa for hosting the first council meeting.

She urged the Minister to facilitate the approval of the state’s Natural Resource Fund Grant Application submitted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in May 2024, titled “Improving Livestock Productivity and Mitigation of Herders-Farmers Conflict through Effective Utilization of Grazing Reserves.”

The Deputy Governor also appealed for federal support for the Model Demonstration Pilot Ranch under the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), particularly the pillar on Economic Investment in Livestock Ranching, Fodder Production, and Value Chains.

She highlighted several ongoing livestock-related interventions in the state, including: Rehabilitation and demarcation of 69 grazing reserves (32 gazetted and 37 ungazetted) and stock routes, Desilting of dams and provision of watering points, Establishment of a state NLTP office to drive pasture development at Gongoshi Grazing Reserve, Modernisation and construction of international cattle markets, Rehabilitation of the Yola Ultra-Modern Abattoirs, Construction of modern veterinary hospitals, clinics, and laboratories.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Livestock, Senator Musa Mustapha, said livestock is poised to overtake oil as a major revenue source, adding that the Senate is committed to supporting a “robust, business-oriented budget” for the ministry.

Similarly, Chairman of the House Committee on Livestock, Tasir Olawale Raji, expressed satisfaction with the ministry’s performance, especially the decision to abolish open grazing.

He described open grazing as “needless confusion,” noting that clashes between farmers and herders should have been resolved long ago through modern livestock management systems.