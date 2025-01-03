Share

The incoming President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has heavily criticized what he described as a national crisis stemming from open borders and ineffective leadership of the current US Government.

In a post issued on Friday, Trump accused the Democratic Party and federal agencies, including the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), of neglecting their duties to protect Americans.

Trump painted a grim picture of the state of the nation, claiming that weak leadership has led to a breakdown in safety, national security, and democracy.

READ ALSO:

He alleged that federal agencies have been preoccupied with attacking him as a political opponent rather than addressing pressing issues, including the infiltration of what he called “violent scum” into government and society.

“Our Country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World!

This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership,” Trump wrote.

The President Elect however called for immediate action, urging the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to intervene to prevent further deterioration.

“The CIA must get involved, NOW, before it is too late.

“The USA is breaking down – A violent erosion of Safety, National Security, and Democracy is taking place all across our Nation.

“Only strength and powerful leadership will stop it,” he declared.

Trump ended his statement with a nod to his supporters, saying, “See you on January 20th,” and reaffirming his campaign slogan, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump’s remarks continue to highlight his sharp criticism of the Biden administration’s immigration policies and his broader critique of federal agencies and Democratic leadership.

Share

Please follow and like us: