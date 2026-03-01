Open Borders, Broken Farms: How Policy U-turns Crush Nigerian Farmers’ Dreams

Nigeria’s decision to reopen its borders and ease food import restrictions has lowered food prices and inflation, but triggered heavy losses for local farmers. They insist that cheaper imports are crippling domestic production and threatening livelihoods. In this report, LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes on how the dicey situation could be resolved.

Being one of the leaders of farmers in Benue State, Andrew Nambe, who is the Secretary of All Farmers Association of Nigeria in the state, was contacted by his friend to provide assistance in getting a company that could mop up 50 trucks of Soyabeans. But Nambe found no luck.

Instead, he was told point blank by the regional manager of the company he contacted that the board had taken a decision to import Soya beans, explaining that neighbouring countries sell at a cheaper rate compared to what is sold locally. According to Nambe, the company imported more than enough Soya beans that it needed local markets to despatch the excess it had, expressing worry about the survival of local farmers.

“My friend wanted me to link him up with a company to mop up 50 trucks at once. It’s my duty to communicate with companies about the availability of grains. Once the company is ready to accommodate the grains, we now facilitate how it can be lifted to them. Last year, the least of my bags was N100,000 per 100kg.

The maximum I sold that year was N120,000. Now, shortly after that , dramatically, the prices of commodities started dropping. I had aggregation of maize, the same problem. I had an aggregation of Sesame seeds, and we experienced the same thing. When it was getting towards the end of the year, it even got worse.

I told some of my allies that we do aggregation of Soya beans with some companies… I called a very big company that we had 50 trucks to despatch, very prominent company. The regional manager told me point blank that the board’s decision was for them to import Soya beans, and of course, they have imported sufficiently to the extent that they are also looking for internal market to despatch their imported Soya beans.

According to them, some of the neighbouring countries are selling at a cheaper rate, compared to the ones we are selling locally. And as a business entity, they couldn’t help but resort to that,” Nambe told Sunday Telegraph. Lamenting the damage the importation of crops that can be produced locally does to the business of local farmers, he queried: “For crying out loud, why should we import some of the commodities we produce locally?

Importing them means you are killing the business of local farmers, their businesses are going down. According to the regional manager, the same story goes for other grains. The company buys maize and cassava. He said the Federal Government had given the opportunity for that to happen.

Unlike the previous government, the borders are now open. “So, as they are importing, they are importing at a lesser price compared to what we produce here. They have saturated the Nigerian market with grains, which we produce, crashing the prices of the local farmers. That’s the summary of the story. In Benue, this problem is worse. Except a farmer has an off taker or a market that is distinct, you will not hear a story different from this.

Of course, I’m one of the leaders of farmers in Benue State. So, I can speak authoritatively on the plight of farmers.” When the Nigerian government ordered the closure of the country’s borders with Benin Republic and other neighbouring countries in 2019, the late President Mohammadu Buhari, at the time ,would later explain that it was done to protect local farmers.

He said: “We are very much aware of the need for food security, and to encourage our local farmers. That was why we closed our borders for about two years to curb smuggling. We made some progress.” With the closure of the borders, while reports say farmers were smiling to the bank, a number of Nigerians lamented hunger occasioned by rocketing prices of food items and it defied social status and political affiliations.

For instance, a supporter of President Tinubu and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Joe Igbokwe, in a September 27, 2024 Facebook post wrote: “With all the rice mills we have in Nigeria, my wife just told me that a bag of rice is now 100k plus. Without sounding immodest, I am constrained to say that men and women that will rescue this country from self-inflicted pains and tears are not born yet.”

Also, a food stuff trader, interviewed by Sunday Telegraph at the time(2024) had said: “We are not coping well. We look to God for his mercy. Things are so expensive. N200,000 for a bag of beans from the North! Is it supposed to be so? The hardship is too much.”

Meanwhile, following reports of the unceasing rise in prices of food items, not a few Nigerians called on the Nigerian government to open the borders to allow inflow of food to lessen the uproar about hunger. With the borders reportedly thrown open by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government, food inflation figures have seen a sharp drop.

For instance, in the heat of Nigeria’s hunger crisis, food inflation stood at 29.34 per cent in August 2023 and 40.53 per cent in April 2024 before crashing to 8.89 per cent in January 2026, which represents the lowest figure in 14 years, according to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS).

Also, a survey carried out in various markets in Lagos and Ogun states, showed that the same 50kg of rice and 100kg of beans that sold for over N100,000 and N200,000 respectively in 2024 now sell for an average of N55,000 and N128,000 as of February. While the sharp drop in the prices of staples and some food items have brought relief to Nigerians, farmers like Nambe in Benue State and other parts of Nigeria lament huge losses they attribute to the opening of the Nigerian borders.

‘I didn’t recover half of what I put into my farm’

Nambe berated people he described as self-seeking politicians, who have allegedly politicised the importation of grains for political gains. He lamented the huge losses incurred by farmers as a result of throwing open the borders. “Personally, what I put into my farm, I didn’t recover half of it. Right now, there are lobbyists around Aso Rock already. To them, it’s all about politics. The worst hit of all the grains is rice. These people are

saying if the president does not allow the importation of rice, people, the opposition and Nigerians will capitalise on hunger to campaign against the ruling party. Already, the economy is bad to us, the farmers, because we don’t receive salary from anywhere; we are not on any pay roll.

We rely on our produce from the farm and I can tell you categorically that, even the country, look at the rural areas, there are people in the rural areas that rely solely on their farms. Is it school fees? Is it hospital bills? When you phase that demography out of business, what will happen? The economy will choke them.

So, when we say the economy is harsh, the people in the government would think we are speaking the opposition language. Farmers are complaining of losses. The losses are monumental. I’m also affected.”

Thousands mull farm exit

With an estimated losses of over N93 billion, Fatai Afolabi, a sustainability consultant in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain and member of the Plantation Owners Forum of Nigeria ( POFON), has expressed concern about reports that 3,500 farmers are contemplating leaving cultivation.

According to him, while output prices have fallen, the cost of producing food in Nigeria remains high, noting that many had invested heavily in land preparation, irrigation, seed, fertilizer, and labour, only to face a market flooded with cheaper alternatives due to food importation. “Nigeria’s food system is navigating an exceptionally difficult period.

Inflationary pressures, climate variability, insecurity in major food-producing regions, and rising costs of energy and logistics have all combined to strain both producers and consumers. “Against this backdrop, the Federal Government’s decision to temporarily relax restrictions on selected food imports is understandable.

“The primary objective has been to stabilise markets, increase food availability, and ease the burden on households struggling with high food prices.” He added: “Following this policy adjustment, the market has responded swiftly. Prices of major staples such as rice, maize, cassava products, tomatoes, and vegetable oils have declined.

For millions of Nigerian consumers, this has brought much-needed relief. “However, beneath this welcome price moderation lies a more troubling reality for local farmers and agriculture value chain investors, one that calls for urgent and careful attention. While output prices have fallen, the cost of producing food in Nigeria remains stubbornly high.

“Farmers continue to contend with expensive fertilizer, high fuel prices, rising transportation costs, costly improved seeds and agrochemicals, limited access to affordable credit, poor and epileptic electricity supply, poor road infrastructure, and weak storage and processing infrastructure that leads to significant postharvest losses.

“This scenario, where farmers sell produce at declining prices while production costs remain elevated, has created widespread distress across agricultural ecosystems.”

“The result has been depressed production prices that fall below the cost of production. Cassava farmers are facing a similar crisis. Cassava, long regarded as a resilient and dependable staple, is currently experiencing a market collapse in several producing zones.”

Need to tackle real challenges

For the Secretary General of AFAN, Dr Femi Oke, opening the borders to crash food prices is only a temporary solution. In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, he urged the government to tackle the real challenges hindering food security. “Where we want the government to come in is in the area of input.

It will strengthen farmers instead of bringing in some items and trying to crash food prices. It won’t augur well. Most of the farmers got loans from banks. Our thought is, let there be capacity training. Let the farmers’ welfare be improved.

The bank will still get back what they gave out as loans regardless of the crash in the prices of foodstuffs, farmers are at the receiving end, whether they sell or not. This step applied in crashing food prices is a temporary thing. The government will still come back to the farmers.”

35m Nigerians to face hunger in 2026- UN

According to the United Nations, through its Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria, 35 million Nigerians are at risk of acute hunger this year. In a statement issued by the Head of Public Information, UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Nigeria, Ann Weru, the body stated: “Nearly 35 million Nigerians are also likely to face acute food insecurity during the 2026 lean season – 5.8 million of them in the BAY States.

“The 2026 Nigeria HNRP also highlights a transition to nationally-led and resourced humanitarian action, with the gradual phasing out of international support amid the global decline in humanitarian funding.”

In the same vein, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) had sounded the alarm that more than one million people in Northeast Nigeria risk being cut off from emergency food and nutrition assistance unless urgent new funding was received, noting that, for the first time in Nigeria, WFP’s assistance will be limited to only 72,000 people.

According to the United Nations World Food Programme’s Nigeria Country Director, David Stephenson, it’s not the time to stop food assistance as this will snowball into catastrophic humanitarian, security and economic consequences for the most vulnerable people, who have been forced to flee their homes in search of food and shelter.

“Humanitarian solutions are still possible and are one of the last stabilising forces preventing mass displacement and regional spill over.” Meanwhile, the World Bank had revealed it would approve a new $500 million loan to Nigeria in March 2026 to increase food production, strengthen chains, and create jobs in different states.

Vicious cycle of policy failure

Originally designed to boost smallholder farmers with easy credit and guaranteed markets, Nigeria’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme was launched in 2015.

With over N1 trillion reportedly disbursed to farmers under the programme, Sunday Telegraph had last year reported that corruption, poor monitoring, and political patronage derailed what was once hailed as a revolutionary policy.

According to Dr Peter Okoh, an agricultural economist at the University of Abuja,the idea was sound, but execution destroyed it. Okoh said many beneficiaries were ghost farmers and those who genuinely farmed lost their lands to banditry.

In a move to ease supply shortages and stabilise prices, the government reversed its rice import ban, allowing licensed importers to bring rice through land borders amid rocketing food prices. Meanwhile, despite access to cheaper rice, experts warn that the policy somersault could collapse domestic value chains.

A food systems analyst, Dr Adewale Fashina, decried what he called the vicious cycle of policy failure. “We spent years chasing rice self-sufficiency but failed to protect local farmers from inconsistent policies. Now, with production in ruins, we’re back to importing what we once prided ourselves on producing. It’s a vicious cycle of policy failure.”

Govt not doing enough – Don

Commenting, Dr Babatope Ogunniyi of the Economics Department, University of Lagos, said that available indices showed that governments at all levels were not doing enough to ensure food security.

Ogunniyi told Sunday Telegraph that it was also the responsibility of local governments and state governments to ensure there is sufficient food in the country. He argued that the current situation was being managed to save the reputation of the present government.

“There is fear that should there be persistent inflation, it’s going to damage the reputation of the present government. And, as such, they are warehousing so many things to ensure that the inflation is being managed. It is being managed, not that it is due to the forces of demand and supply. What you expect is that, at the beginning of the year, if it’s not being maintained in a way, before the yield of the New Year comes, there will be a crisis. If there is a food crisis, prices would escalate.

Presently, the situation of the food chain is being managed, so that inflation will not pick up. They are taming the economy in such a way that they would not want to hear about the crisis of food shortage. What people are producing is such that the cost of production is too high. Somebody is talking about loans to farmers, but farmers are complaining that the loan is not getting to them. Now, when you look at the fertiliser being offered, they are going through those that are not on the farm.

The government is playing the game very well. It happens everywhere, not only in Nigeria. In America, the government has a way of helping the farmers. “The government can go ahead and buy from them and warehouse them and sell at reduced prices. But opening the borders is a critical issue that will cause more damage in the long run. Beginning from this moment, money will flow into this economy because elections are coming, and when money comes, inflation will pick up.

The system is always in a cycle like that. Then, after the elections, everything will turn to Square A. They will withdraw all the support and people will face the consequences. Various indices are indicating that much is not done about agriculture. “

Making Nigerians, farmers happy

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph on how to ensure farmers are not short-changed by politicians, the Secretary General of All Farmers Association of Nigeria asserted: “The government should strengthen farmers’ welfare, empower farmers with input. If the government is saying they are assisting the farmers, why are they still crying? Whatever the government wants to give farmers should be channelled through AFAN.

That’s the umbrella body for farmers. If the government is saying they are giving incentives to farmers, why are they crying? Why should they get it and still be crying? What it means is that politicians are getting it through the backdoor to their people. Let incentives be sent through the farmers ‘ organisation, which is AFAN.”

Earlier, AFAN national president, Muhammad Magaji, disclosed that no fewer than 22,000 farmers would benefit from the FarmerMoni initiative under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP-3.0). Magaji said each beneficiary was entitled to N300,000, noting that the programme covers “all 774 LGAs, with each LGA expected to have a minimum of 28 beneficiaries.”

“By the end of March, farmers should begin to receive the funds to support their farming activities.” FarmerMoni, Magaji said, provides interest-free loans of up to N300,000 to smallholder farmers to enable them access seeds, fertilisers, equipment and other essential inputs.