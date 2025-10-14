OPEC: Nigeria’s Oil Production Declined To 1.390mbpd In Sept

NNPC Ltd raises fuel price to N992p

Nigeria’s crude oil production fell from 1.434milion barrels per day (mbpd) in August, 2025 to 1.390mbpd in September (a decrease of 45,000 barrels per day). This was disclosed by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) released yesterday.

Using direct communication, Libya’s output fell from 1.380mbpd in August to 1.365mbpd in September ( a decrease of 15,000b/d; Saudi Arabia, 9.722mbpd to 9.966mbpd (+244,000b/d); United Arab Emirate, 3.240mbpd to 3.344mbpd (+104,000b/d) and Venezuela, 1.098mbpd, to 1.105mbpd (+8,000b/d). But using secondary, OPEC said: “Total DoC crude oil production averaged 43.05 mb/d in September 2025, which is 630 tb/d higher, m-o-m.”

According to the report, Nigeria’s production fell by 21,000b/d from 1.538mbpd in August to 1.517mbpd in September (-21,000b/d); Saudi Arabia, oil output rose from 9.713mbpd in August to 9.961mbpd in September (an increase of 248,000b/d and UAE, 3.255mbpd in Aust to 3.353mbpd in September (an increase of 98,000b/d.

The report stated that Total OPEC, wad 27.916mbpd in August and 28.440mbpd in September, (524,000b/d); Total NON-OPEC Doc 14.500mbpd in August to 14.606mbpd in September.

Oil prices rose yesterday after assurances that US President Donald Trump will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later in October. This eased a flare-up in trade tensions between the world’s top two economies that had pushed crude benchmarks to five-month lows on Friday.

Reuters also reported that Brent crude futures rose 79 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $63.52 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 78 cents, or also 1.3 per cent, to trade at $59.68 a barrel. Meanwhile, petrol retail outlets belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) in Lagos have increased their pump prices to N992 per litre.

Though there had yet to be an official explanation to the development, investigation by New Telegraph yesterday revealed that some of the NNPC fuel stations had adjusted to the new price while some had stopped attending to customers. Some of the attendants that spoke to New Telegraph on the condition of anonymity said they were instructed to increase the price template.

Efforts to get the response of the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mr. Andy Odeh, proved abortive as he neither answered to phone calls nor responded to a text message on the subject matter as of the time of filling the story

