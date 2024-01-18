OPEC: Nigeria Most Increased Oil Production Member for December

Nigeria emerged with the most increased oil production in December 2023 using secondary sources, according to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its January Monthly Oil Market Report. The country increased its daily production by 100,000 barrels per day (b/d) while its daily crude oil production jumped to 1.4 million barrels per day (mbpd) in December, 2023 from 1.319mbpd in November.

Iraq came second with a daily increase of 23,000b/d from 4.269mbpd in November to 4.292 23mbpd in December, 2023. However, using direct communication, the report released yesterday showed that Nigeria came second after Saudi Arabia as OPEC member with the most increased crude production in December. While Nigeria’s crude oil supply increased by 85,000b/d from 1.250mbpd in November to 1.335mbpd in December, Saudi Arabia’s production rose by 126,000b/d from 8.818mbpd in November to 8.944mbpd in December.

Further analysis showed that using secondary sources, OPEC’s production increased by 73,000 b/d on a month-on- month basis, while the total production was 26.700mbpd in December as against 26.628mbpd in November. The increase in the cartel’s crude production was caused by rising production in Iraq and Nigeria while countries like Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and IR Iran saw reduction in daily production levels. Iraq increased production by 23,000b/d from 4.269mbpd in November to 4.292mbpd in December. Saudi Arabia’s production fell by 12,000bd from 8.968mbpd in November to 8,956mbpd in December.

Kuwait’s oil production reduced by 23,000b/d from 2.567mbpd in November to 2.545mbpd in December, while IR Iran was 3.154mbpd in November but 3.143mbpd in December accounting for a decreased of 11,000b/d. Giving an economic outlook of Nigeria, OPEC stated: “Nigeria’s private sector continues to improve, with the Stanbic IBTC Bank of Nigeria PMI rising to 52.7 in December, rebounding from its dip below the 50-point expansionary threshold in October and November.

The improvement in business conditions is attributed to the resurgence of new orders and output growth, accompanied by expansions in employment levels and purchasing activity. “However, despite these positive developments, private sector confidence re- mains at a historically low level. This is primarily due to the significant increase in input costs, subdued demand, and heightened market uncertainty, which collectively hamper business activity and the non-oil economy. In the meantime, economic growth in 3Q23 exceeded expectations, registering a robust 3.1 per cent y-o-y increase, surpassing the 2.6 per cent y-o-y growth in 2Q23 and 2.4 per cent y-o-y increase in 1Q23.

“This positive performance is attributed to strong activity in non-oil sectors, especially in services and agriculture. However, there are concerns about inflationary pressures in Nigeria, with the inflation rate reaching 28.9 per cent in December, the highest level last year.”