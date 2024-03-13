OPEC: Nigeria Loses Most Increased Production Status to Libya

Nigeria has lost the status of the most increased crude oil production member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for February 2024 to Libya This is according to OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for February released yesterday. Nigeria held the most increased crude oil production country of OPEC for consecutive two months of December 2023 and January 2024.

But according to the current MOMR, using secondary sources, Libya increased its production from 1.023 million barrels per day (mbpd( in January to 1.167mbpd in February which is an increase of 144,000b/d, while Nigeria’s production in January was 1.429mbpd and 1.476mbpd in February, showing a mere increase of 47,000b/d.

Total OPEC production in January was 26.368mbpd while it was 26.571mbpd in February, an increase of 203,000b/d. OPEC said: “According to secondary sources, total OPEC-12 crude oil production averaged 26.57 mb/d in February 2024, 203 tb/d higher, m-om.

Crude oil output increased mainly in Libya and Nigeria, while production in IR Iran and Iraq decreased.” However, using direct communication, Nigeria’s crude oil production declined from 1.427mbpd in January to 1.322mbpd, which is a whooping decline of 104,000b/d. Libya production was 1.040mbpd in January and 1.173mbpd in February indicating an increase of 133,000b/d.

Using secondary production, Algeria increased its supply from 911,000b/d to 918,000b/d, in increase of 6,000b/d; Saudi Arabia’s production rose from 8.962mbpd in January to 8.980mbpd in February, an increase of 18,000b/d; Venezuela from 804,000b/d to 820,000b/d, an increase of 16,000b/d; and United Arab Emirate (UAE) from 2.926mbpd to 2.933mbpd, an increase of 7,000b/d.

The production of IR Iran dimmed from 3.163mbpd in January to 3.148mbpd in February, a fall of 15,000; Iraq 4.217mbpd to 4,203mbpd, a decrease of 14,000 and Kuwait 2.429mbpd in January to 2.421mbpd in February, a decrease of 8,000b/d.