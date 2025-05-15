OPEC: Nigeria Becomes Most Improved Crude Production Member

Share

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has stated that Nigeria’s crude oil production in April, 2025 rose by 85,000 barrels per day to reach 1.486million barrels per day, (mbpd) using direct communication.

This was contained in OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) released yesterday. Recall that the data released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NUPRC) a few days ago posited that Nigeria’s oil production increased to 1.485,700 mbpd in April, marking a 6.06 per cent rise compared to March’s yield of 1.400,783 mbpd.

According to the NUPRC data, the average crude oil production for April represents 99 per cent of the 1.5 million bpd quota set for Nigeria by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). A careful analysis of OPEC MOMR data showed that Nigeria became OPEC member with the highest improved crude production in April.

While Nigeria’s production increased by 85,000barrels per day, Saudi Arabia, which came second, had its production rise by 48,000 barrels per day. Its crude output in March was 8.958 while that of April was 9.005mbpd. Iraq followed with 3.637mbpd in March and 3.664mbpd in April, an increase of 27,000bpd while UAE’s crude supply in March was 2.903mbpd while April was 2.911 8mbpd.

The data showed that Iraq’s production in March was 3.637mbpd while April was 3.664mbpd, an increase of 27,000bd, United Arab Emirate was 2.903mbpd while April was 2.911mbpd, an increase of 8,000bpd, Venezuala produced 1.048mbpd in March and 1.051mbpd in April, a rise of 3,000bpd, Congo produced 1.048mbpd in March and 1.051mbpd in April, a rise of 3,000 and Algeria, 909bpd in March and 912bpd in April, a rise of 3,000bpd.

But using secondary communication, Total DoC crude oil production averaged 40.92 mb/d in April 2025, which is 106 tb/d lower, m-o-m. Nigeria produced 1.499mbpd in March but 1.471mbpd in April, a decrease of 28,000bpd, Saudi Arabia, 8.962mbpd in March and 9.010mbpd in April, an increase of 49,000bpd, UAE, 2.932mbpd in March and 2.943mbpd in April, an increase of 11,000bpd, IR Iran’s production was 3.336mbpd in March but 3.305mbpd in April, a fall of 30,000bpd while Iraq’s production was 3.969mbpd in March and 3.964mbpd in April, a fall of 5,000bpd.

Total OPEC was 26.772mbpd in March but 26.710mbpd in April, a decline of 62,000.Total NonOPEC DoC was 14.250mbpd in March and 14.206mbpd in April, a fall of 45,000bpd while Total Non-OPEC DoC was 41.022mbpd in March and 40.916mbpd in April, a decrease of 106,000bpd.

