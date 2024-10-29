OPEC Fund, World Bank Group Strengthen Cooperation On Infrastructure

Share

The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) and the World Bank Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and a Co-financing Framework Agreement (CFA) to enhance cooperation on key global development challenges and boost efficiencies in project implementation.

The documents were signed during the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C. by OPEC Fund President, Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, and World Bank Group President, Ajay Banga.

The agreements reinforce the institutions’ commitment to joint efforts in addressing the energy-food-water nexus, promoting climate-friendly investments and fostering regional cooperation and connectivity in an efficient and cost-effective way.

OPEC Fund President Alkhalifa said: “Today marks a milestone in our decades-long partnership with the World Bank Group. Our renewed partnership underscores the OPEC Fund’s commitment to tackling the most pressing development challenges of our time.

From energy access and climate resilience to food security and regional connectivity, these are areas where collaboration can truly amplify our impact. By accelerating project development and implementation at country level and leveraging our collective strengths, we are committed to delivering sustainable development for all.”

World Bank Group President Banga said: “We need all shoulders at the wheel to realise our vision of a world free of poverty on a livable planet. Partnership plays a critical role in turning out ambitions into action, and this new chapter in our cooperation with the OPEC Fund will allow us to do that.”

The agreements provide the basis for increasing cooperation in areas such as climatefriendly energy technologies, food security and regional infrastructure projects. The CFA will allow closer coordination during the appraisal, co-financing and implementation of projects.

More efficient preparatory work will accelerate delivery. The institutions will also partner in supporting private sector engagement in renewable energy, climate adaptation and job creation for women and youth.

The partnership between the two multilateral development banks has flourished over nearly five decades. Since 1977, the two partners have worked together on 232 projects with a total value of $37.8 billion in multiple sectors and regions across the world.

The OPEC Fund for International Development not long ago announced nearly $1.2 billion in new funding since June 2024, aimed at supporting infrastructure, agriculture, and climate resilience projects in 11 countries.

The funding approvals were announced during the 189th Governing Board meeting, reinforcing the OPEC Fund’s commitment to transformative development initiatives.

The latest projects target critical sectors in countries such as Armenia, Benin, Colombia, and Côte d’Ivoire. In Colombia, a $150 million loan will help implement the decentralisation and biodiversity support programme, benefiting 16.5 million people.

In Benin, $26 million will be allocated to enhance food security through investment in horticulture, aimed at supporting 16,000 households and nearly 100,000 smallholder farmers.



