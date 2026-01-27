OPEC Fund Raises $1.25bn In Int’l Capital Market

The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) has raised US$1.25 billion through a new 5-year benchmark bond issuance, marking a strong start to its 2026 funding programme.

The transaction generated a record orderbook of more than $12.7 billion, amounting to 10x oversubscription and underscoring robust demand from a broad and diversified global investor base.

This issuance represents the OPEC Fund’s first public benchmark of 2026 and its inaugural 5-year US dollar benchmark, a significant milestone in the institution’s capital markets strategy.

Strong investor demand enabled the OPEC Fund to tighten pricing by 6 basis points from initial price thoughts, achieving a final spread of 30.8 basis points versus US Treasuries. This outcome marks the tightest spread ever achieved on an OPEC Fund transaction, despite the bond being the longest-dated US dollar issuance in the institution’s history.

The bond attracted participation from 171 investors, supported by a geographically diverse distribution: 64 percent of investors came from Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), 33 percent from Asia and the Pacific (APAC) and 3 per cent from the Americas.

In terms of investor type: 76 percent were Central Banks & Official Institutions (CB/ OI), 20 percent Asset Managers (AM), 2 percent Banks and 2 percent Others. OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: “The exceptional outcome of this transaction, supported by an extremely strong order book, reflects investors’ confidence in the OPEC Fund’s credit strength and long-term strategy.

Our ability to achieve record pricing outcomes is underpinned by prudent risk management, excellent capitalization and ample liquidity. This successful issuance provides an excellent start to a year in which we mark 50 years of partnership and impact in support of sustainable development worldwide.”

OPEC Fund Vice President, Finance, Tarek Sherlala commented: “Since entering the capital markets three years ago, a 5-year US dollar benchmark has been a strategic objective for the OPEC Fund.

This transaction allows us to extend our US dollar yield curve and further strengthens our capacity to deliver long-term, sustainable development impact as we continue to scale up operations in partner countries.”

OPEC Fund Assistant Treasurer & Head of Funding, Martine Mills Jansen added: “We have invested significant effort in expanding and diversifying our investor base, partic- ularly among buyers of longer-dated Supra/Sovereign/Agency bonds.

The scale and quality of demand for this transaction, with close to US$13 billion of orders, exceeded our expectations. We are grateful to our investors and lead managers for their continued trust and support.”

The lead managers on the bond issue were BMO Capital Markets, BofA Securities, Citi, J.P. Morgan and Nomura Benchmark. The consistency and commitment to the USD market has been rewarded with a robust orderbook exceeding $12.7bn (10x covered) across over 170 accounts – a record for OPEC Fund and their tightest landing vs. Treasury ever.