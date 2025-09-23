OPEC Fund Approves Over $1bn In New Global Financing

The OPEC Fund for International Development has approved more than $1 billion in financing during its 193rd Governing Board meeting and throughout the third quarter of 2025. The funding will support projects across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean in areas including health, education, clean energy, water and sanitation, sustainable livelihoods, and resilient infrastructure.

OPEC Fund President, Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, said: “These approvals reflect our commitment to addressing urgent development needs while unlocking long-term opportunities. “From roads and railways that connect communities and markets to investments in water, health and education that improve lives, we are helping partner countries build resilience, promote inclusive growth and accelerate climate action.”

Among the public sector projects, El Salvador will receive a $70 million loan for road, sanitation, and climate resilience upgrades under the Surf City Program – Phase II. Eswatini will benefit from a $50 million policy-based loan supporting fiscal and competitiveness reforms alongside the World Bank and African Development Bank.

Other loans include $30 million for Fiji’s regional Pacific Healthy Islands Transformation Project, $40 million for Lesotho’s Integrated Transport, Trade and Logistics Project, and $27 million for Malawi’s Jenda Water Supply and Sanitation Project.

Morocco will receive a $100 million loan for the second phase of the Economic Governance and Climate Change Resilience Support Program, while South Africa will access $150 million to advance infrastructure modernization in partnership with global development banks.

Türkiye will benefit from a $150 million loan to construct a 224-kilometre electrified railway along the TransCaspian Corridor, improving Eurasian trade routes. Uganda will receive $30 million to support rural agriculture and financial inclusion, reaching an estimated 3.5 million people.

In the private sector, Bangladesh will receive a US$30 million loan through a local bank to expand trade finance for MSMEs and agribusinesses. Côte d’Ivoire will gain a $40 million loan to support a 372 MW power plant, nearly doubling installed capacity by 2030.

Egypt will receive $40 million for a 1,000 MW solar power plant with battery storage in Aswan, set to become one of Africa’s largest solar-plus-storage facilities.

Other initiatives include a $25 million loan for climate finance and MSME support in Jordan, $50 million for renewable energy manufacturing in Oman, and $25 million in Paraguay as part of a syndicated facility to promote SME growth, including women-led enterprises.

The OPEC Fund also approved $75 million in trade finance for Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, supporting cocoa sector value chains through improved traceability, sustainable sourcing, and enhanced farmer livelihoods. The approvals highlight the Fund’s commitment to financing both immediate needs and long-term structural transformation, with a strong emphasis on sustainability, inclusive growth and climate action.