OPEC Faces Declining Demand, Shrinking Market Share in Early 2024

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is facing weakening demand for its crude in the first half of 2024, according to Reuters. It also noted that its global market share had declined to the lowest since Covid-19 on the back of output cuts and the exit of Angola. According to it, the trend means the group would struggle to ease production cuts unless global oil demand accelerates or OPEC is prepared to accept lower oil prices.

“Angola said this month it is leaving the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) from January 2024, following exits by Ecuador in 2020, Qatar in 2019 and Indonesia in 2016. “Angola’s departure will leave the group with 12 members and take its production to below 27 million barrels per day (bpd) – less than 27 per cent of the total global supply of 102 million bpd.

“The last time OPEC’s market share fell to 27 per cent was during the 2020 pandemic, when global demand dropped by 15-20 per cent. Global demand has since then recovered to record levels, meaning OPEC has lost market share to rivals.” Reuter said that OPEC did not respond to a request for comment. It, however, opined that OPEC+ was currently cutting around 6 million bpd from its production so the group could in theory raise output to fight for market share. According to it, it would come with a deep drop in price if demand for crude doesn’t improve.

“Some OPEC+ members including Russia have said the group could take additional measures if needed. “Figures from three closely watched oil fore- casters – the International Energy Agency (IEA), the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and OPEC itself – suggest little room for an easing of the cuts in the second quarter. “The EIA sees demand for OPEC crude falling in the second quarter from the first, based on a Reuters calculation.

“The IEA sees demand for OPEC crude holding steady while OPEC also sees it falling, albeit from a higher level than the other two forecasters. “OPEC sees its market share increasing in the long run as output falls elsewhere and world demand climbs further. Its latest World Oil Outlook predicts the group’s total share of the oil market rising to 40% in 2045 as non-OPEC output starts declining from the early 2030s,” Reuter stated.

It, however, noted that the cartel produced around half of global crude in the 1970s before the onset of non-OPEC supply sources such as the North Sea. Meanwhioe, prices of crude oil continued to fall yesterday as tensions in the Middle East continue to fester, even as concerns eased about shipping disruptions along the Red Sea route.

According to Reuters, Brent crude futures fell by $1.02, about 1.3 per cent, to trade at $78.63 a barrel in subdued trade ahead of their imminent expiry. U.S. WTI crude futures fell by 82 cents, or about 1.1 per cent, to trade lower at $73.29 a barrel. According to Reuters, Israel has escalated its ground war in Gaza sharp- ly since just before Christmas, with Israel’s Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, saying that the war would go on “for many months.”

It added that a week after the launch of the maritime force, many allies do not want to be associated with it, partly reflecting the fissures created by the conflict in Gaza, which has seen the U.S. maintain firm support for Israel even as international criticism rises over its offensive.