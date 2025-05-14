OPEC Backs NUPRC’s Data As Nigeria’s Crude Production Rises

Share

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has stated that Nigeria’s crude oil production in April, 2025 rose by 85,000 barrels per day to reach 1.486million barrels per day, (mbpd) using direct communication.

This was contained in OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) released on Wednesday.

Recall that the data released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NUPRC) a few days ago posited that Nigeria’s oil production increased to 1.485,700 mbpd in April, marking a 6.06% rise compared to March’s yield of 1.400,783 mbpd.

According to the NUPRC data the average crude oil production for April represents 99% of the 1.5 million bpd quota set for Nigeria by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

A careful analysis of OPEC MOMR data showed that Nigeria, regained the OPEC member with the highest improved crude production in April. While Nigeria’s production increased by 85,000barrels per day, Saudi Arabia which came second had its production rise by 48,000 barrels per day. It crude output in March was 8.958 while that of April was 9.005mbpd. Iraq followed with 3.637mbpd in March and 3.664mbpd in April, an increase of 27,000bpd while UAE’s crude supply in March was 2.903mbpd while April was 2.911 8mbpd.

The data showed that Iraq’s production in March was 3.637mbpd while April was 3.664mbpd, an increase of 27,000bd, United Arab Emirate was 2.903mbpd while April was 2.911mbpd, an increase of 8,000bpd, Venezuala produced 1.048mbpd in March and 1.051mbpd in April, a rise of 3,000bpd, Congo produced 1.048mbpd in March and 1.051mbpd in April, a rise of 3,000 and Algeria, 909bpd in March and 912bpd in April, a rise of 3,000bpd.

But using secondary communication, Total DoC crude oil production averaged 40.92 mb/d in April 2025, which is 106 tb/d lower, m-o-m.

Nigeria produced 1.499mbpd in March but 1.471mbpd in April, a decrease of 28,000bpd, Saudi Arabia, 8.962mbpd in March and 9.010mbpd in April, an increase of 49,000bpd, UAE, 2.932mbpd in March and 2.943mbpd in April, an increase of 11,000bpd, IR Iran’s production was 3.336mbpd in March but 3.305mbpd in April, a fall of 30,000bpd while Iraq’s production was 3.969mbpd in March and 3.964mbpd in April, a fall of 5,000bpd.

Total OPEC was 26.772mbpd in March but 26.710mbpd in April, a decline of 62,000.Total Non-OPEC DoC was 14.250mbpd in March and 14.206mbpd in April, a fall of 45,000bpd while Total Non-OPEC DoC was 41.022mbpd in March and 40.916mbpd in April, a decrease of 106,000bpd.

On World Oil Supply, OPEC said, “Non-DoC liquids supply (i.e. liquids supply from countries not participating in the DoC) is expected to expand by about 0.8 mb/d in 2025 to average 54.0 mb/d. Growth is set to be driven by the US, Brazil, Canada and Argentina, with the main decline anticipated in Angola.

“In 2026, non-DoC liquids supply is forecast to grow by 0.8 mb/d to average 54.8 mb/d. The main liquids supply growth drivers are also set to be the US, Brazil, Canada and Argentina. DoC NGLs and non-conventional liquids in 2025 are expected to expand by 0.1 mb/d to average 8.4 mb/d. In 2026, it is anticipated to increase by about 130 tb/d to average 8.5 mb/d. OPEC NGLs and non-conventional liquids production are set to increase by 0.1 mb/d in 2025 to average 5.6 mb/d. In 2026, additional growth of around 150 tb/d is forecast for an average of 5.8 mb/d.

“DoC crude oil production in April decreased by 106 tb/d, m-o-m, averaging 40.92 mb/d, as reported by available secondary sources.”

Giving account of the World Oil Demand, it stated that the global oil demand growth forecast for 2025 is expected to remain at 1.3 mb/d, y-o-y, unchanged from last month’s assessment. Minor adjustments were made in 1Q25, mainly due to actual data.

OPEC said: “In the OECD, Americas is expected to lead oil demand growth, supported by an uptick from Asia Pacific. However, OECD Europe is projected to show a minor contraction of about 13 tb/d y-o-y. In the non-OECD, oil demand is forecast to grow by about 1.2 mb/d, y-o-y, driven by Other Asia, followed by China, India, the Middle East and Latin America.

“Total world oil demand is anticipated to average 105 mb/d in 2025, bolstered by strong air travel demand and healthy road mobility, including trucking, as well as healthy industrial, construction and agricultural activities in non-OECD countries. Similarly, capacity additions and petrochemical margins in non-OECD countries – mostly in China and the Middle East – are expected to contribute to oil demand growth.

“The forecast for global oil demand growth in 2026 shows a robust growth of about 1.3 mb/d, y-o-y. The OECD is expected to grow by around 0.1 mb/d, y-o-y, with OECD Americas again expected to lead oil demand growth, supported by an uptick from OECD Europe and OECD Asia Pacific. In the non-OECD, oil demand is forecast to increase by 1.2 mb/d, led by Other Asia, followed by India and China, supported by the Middle East and Latin America. In terms of products, transportation fuels, including gasoline, jet/kerosene and diesel, are projected to drive oil demand growth in 2026, followed by LPG and naphtha. However, residual fuel oil is projected to soften, y-o-y, in 2026.”

