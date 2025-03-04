OPEC: Africa Has Proven Oil Reserves Of Over 120 Billion Barrels

Share

The Secretary General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham AlGhais, has said that Africa has a proven oil reserves of over 120 billion barrels.

He added that such large reserves was a testament to the continent’s crucial role in the global energy landscape. He, therefore, advised African countries to unlock the continent’s oil reserves with improved investments.

He stated that Africa’s oil and gas sector must attract sufficient investment to harness its full potential, as according to him, the global energy demand is expected to rise.

He spoke while delivering a keynote address at the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2025 in Abuja. The summit was titled: “Driving CrossContinental Investments: Scaling Africa’s Energy Frontier.”

He said: ”Africa will play a crucial role in our energy future. The continent’s proven oil reserves amount to around 120 billion barrels.

The world will need more of this oil in the future. Therefore, it is critical that the African oil and gas industry attracts the level of investment necessary to unlock this great potential.”

The OPEC Secretary General cautioned that following “misguiding policy recommendations” and “overly ambitious” global energy targets would hurt Africa’s energy development.

He advised developing countries, especially African countries, to disregard what he described as “extreme and wishful thinking” in global energy discourse.

According to him, arbitrary targets and deadlines on reducing carbon emissions and other climate change narratives could be detrimental to Africa’s energy future.

Al-Ghais said: “In recent years, the world has been bombarded by a swathe of misguiding policy recommendations, overly ambitious targets, and arbitrary deadlines that amount to extreme and wishful thinking.

If such calls were heeded, we can only shudder at the possible consequences for developing countries and Africa.”

