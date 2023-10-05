OPEC Advises Nigeria, Others To Remain Committed to Quota

The Organisation of Oil Petroleum Exporting Countries, (OPEC) yesterday urged Nigeria and other members of OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) to remain committed to their quota. This was disclosed in a statement after the 50th Meeting of its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, (JMMC) which took place via video conference.

Nigeria’s output quotas were agreed by OPEC+ to be 1.826 million bpd for August 2023; 1.830 million bpd, (September); 1.826 million bpd (October), and 1.747 million (November). However, in June 2023; OPEC+ agreed to cut global oil production by 1.393 million barrels per day, and reduced Nigeria’s oil production quota by 20.7 per cent.

Under the production schedule agreed upon in June during the virtual meeting, Nigeria’s production quota was reduced to 1.380 million barrels per day from January to December 2024.

The committee during the 50th JMMC meeting also expressed its full recognition and support for the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support the stability of the oil market and reiterated its appreciation for the Kingdom’s additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day and for extending it till the end of December 2023.

It also acknowledged the Russian Federation for extending its additional voluntary reduction of exports by 300 kbd till the end of December 2023. The statement read: “The JMMC reviewed the crude oil production data for the months of July and August 2023 and not- ed the overall conformity for participating OPEC and non-OPEC countries of the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC).

“The committee urged all participating countries to achieve full conformity and adhere to the compensation mechanism. “The committee reaffirmed the commitment of its member countries to the DoC which extends to the end of 2024 as agreed in the 35th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM) on 4th of June 2023.