Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge To Commence Operation Next Year – Sanwo- Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has expressed optimism that the Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge and other arterial roads connecting the bridge will in no small measure solve major traffic issues and provide alternative routes for motorists plying Toyin, Allen, Opebi to access Ojota and those from Maryland to connect Ikeja and its environs when completed.

The construction of the bridge is in line with his administration’s commitment to the second pillar of the THEMES+ developmental agenda, which is Traffic Management and Transportation.

Speaking with journalists at the Odo Iya Alaro area of the state, after an inspection tour of the Opebi- Mende- Ojota Link Bridge, Sanwo-Olu said the project conceived over a year ago will be ready for commuters by the Second Quarter of 2024.

Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and some members of the State Executive Council, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, and other key stakeholders during the inspection tour said the project is currently at about 65 percent completion stage and expressed satisfaction with the level of ongoing construction works by the contractor.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that additional human needs infrastructure such as a walkway for pedestrians, a bicycle lane, a parking space to accommodate any broken-down vehicles temporarily, and other complementing road infrastructure, were considered in the construction of the bridge.

The governor also disclosed that a tour of the ongoing Regional Road in Lekki would soon be embarked on.

He said: ”The Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge is going to solve the major traffic problems and provide alternatives for our citizens; people that are commuting from Toyin, Allen Avenue, Opebi to access Ojota Bridge and people coming from Maryland can go straight to Ikeja.

“It will solve many traffic problems that we have on Kudirat Abiola Road going towards Alausa. It will also solve the major traffic issues that we have on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way.

”The bridge is an economic development. We are changing the face of traffic management. We are changing the face of commuting in Lagos and we are changing the face of access to modern infrastructure roads and development.

”I am impressed with the amount of work that Messrs Julius Berger has done here. We are happy with the contractor and all the consultants. We are still on track with the completion. We are still hoping that by the second quarter of next year, towards the third quarter, we should complete the entire road construction so that we can hand it over to the citizens.

‘There is still going to be a bit of furniture that you are going to see on the bridge. Eventually, it will look like another iconic bridge in Lagos, similar to what we have in the Lekki axis. We want to ensure that what we see in other developed nations is the kind of infrastructural development that we are doing in Lagos.”

Also speaking during the inspection tour, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Ikeja II Constituency, Hon. Adedamola Kasunmu commended the Governor Sanwo-Olu for solving the plights of residents in the Ikeja axis, saying the people of Ikeja are happy with the bridge project.