Opebi-Maryland-Ojota Link Bridge Near Completion – LASG

…for commissioning in second quarter of 2024

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu on Tuesday undertook a comprehensive inspection of the ongoing Opebi Maryland-Ojota bridge project in Ikeja.

Speaking at the inspection site, Governor Sanwo-Olu announced that the link bridge would be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2024, saying it would take that long to complete due to the difficult swampy nature of the topography.

The governor said the bridge upon completion would reduce the perennial traffic on Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way and other roads within the environment.

Initiated about a year ago, Sanwo-olu described the bridge as a transport solution that will provide an alternative for road users and help reduce congestion on streets like Kudirat Abiola, Opebi, Allen, and Alausa axis among others between Ikeja and Ojota areas of the state.

Noting that the bridge project is an economic investment that will “change the face of transportation, change the manner of connectivity” the governor said the bridge will come with “furniture” like what is seen on the Second Lekki Bridge.

He then expressed satisfaction with the level of work, which he says has reached about 60 to 65 per cent completion. “We are impressed with the level of work. Considering the fact the projects started about a year ago”, he said.

Sanwo-Olu, in the company of his deputy, Dr Hamzat Obafemi Kadiri, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, and other members of the state executive and the legislative arm, also announced that he would be inspecting all ongoing projects across the state in weeks to come.

In his remarks, the representative of Ikeja Constituency 2 in the state House of Assembly, Adedamola Richard Kasumu, appreciated the governor on behalf of his Ikeja 1 counterparts, member representing Ikeja in the House of Representatives, Abiodun Jame Faleke and the entire people of Ikeja, stating that the project is not only for his constituency but the entire Ikeja and Lagos state entirely.