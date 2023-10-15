Opebi Link Bridge: Lagos Govt Announces Traffic Diversion

Due to the ongoing reconstruction works on the Opebi-Link road, the Lagos State government has announced new traffic diversion patterns for motorists around Ikeja, the State Capital.

A travel advisory was issued Sunday afternoon that indicated that motorists coming from Mobolaji Bank Anthony, towards Opebi and Ikeja “Under Bridge”, will have to consider alternative routes as the Sheraton-Opebi link road will be closed to road users for 4 weeks. The closure is necessary to pave the way for construction works on the Opebi Link Bridge.

A statement by the state government however advised on alternative routes as it says the road will be partially closed from Monday 16th, October, 2023.

“Consequently, the following alternative routes will be available to motorists during the diversion period. Read the statement.

It also states that “Motorists heading towards Opebi Road will be allowed to use one side of the Opebi Road Carriageway as the construction requires the second lane to be closed.

“Also, Motorists heading towards Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way from Allen Avenue/Toyin Street will make use of Toyin Street via Ola Ayinde Street to connect to Ikeja Under Bridge and continue their journeys.

Motorists were also advised to obey traffic signs and the directives of relevant traffic management authorities to ensure a continuous flow of traffic.