OPDs Raise Alarm Over Prohibition Act Violation, Hails Oborevwori

The Organization of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs) has urged the National Commission for Persons With Disabilities (NCPWDs) to upscale awareness and enforce compliance on the thematic areas of the Disability Discrimination (Prohibition) Act.

The organization, during a 2-Day Capacity Building for OPDs on the Disability Discrimination (Prohibition) Act, organized by the Disability Rights Advoca- cy Inclusive Development (D-RAPID) to build capacity and break stereotypes, in Asaba yesterday said many Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were yet to come to terms with the act and understand that disabled persons have moved away from charity and societal sympathy to dignity and rights with the enactment of the laws.

D-RAPID is a European Union (EU) and the Christian Blind Mission (CBM) co-funded initiative, but implemented and championed by TAF-Africa in collaboration with the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPED).

TAF Programme Manager, Mr Adeolu Kilanko, supported by his state Program Coordinator, Dr Andrew Adaji, and the Delta State Chairman of disable persons, Mr Ernest Igbuzor, said PWDs must shun tokenism, common pitfalls of one-off campaigns without policy follow up and protests, but build platforms for continuous dialogue with Federal, state, local governments and private sector actors.

He lamented that out of the 36 states in Nigeria, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over 15 states are yet to domesticate the Prohibition to Act. He hailed the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for signing it into law since last year and appointing six PWDs as Senior Special Assistants.

He said, “The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCP- WDs) and Civil Society Organization (CSOs) and the media must ensure that Private Sector Employers adhere to the stipulated 5% employment quota, accessible workplace and means of transportation, equal pay and opportunities, and inclusive education, as enshrined in Sections 1, 7 and 29 of the Discriminatory Prohibition Act.”