OPCI To Tinubu: Declare State Of Emergency In Security-Troubled States

The Oodua Progressive Care Initiative (OPCI) has expressed grave concern over the escalating security challenges plaguing Nigeria, particularly in the North West and North Central regions, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in the affected States in order to arrest the ugly situation.

Fielding questions from journalists on Saturday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the President, OPCI, Dr Mariff Olarewaju, said: “The recent surge in violent attacks, kidnappings, and murders is a stark reminder of the government’s failure to protect its citizens.

“We urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a State of Emergency in all affected states, demonstrating his administration’s commitment to addressing this crisis.

“The security of lives and properties is a fundamental responsibility of the government, and it is imperative that the President takes bold action to restore order and stability.

“The continued mayhem has left communities devastated, with countless lives lost, properties destroyed, and economic activities disrupted. The situation demands urgent attention, and we implore the Federal Government to take concrete steps to address the root causes of insecurity.

“We also call for accountability from Governors of affected states, who have been allocated security votes to address these challenges. It is unacceptable for states to claim helplessness while security funds are being mismanaged.

“The OPCI stands with the Nigerian people in demanding a safer, more secure nation. We urge President Tinubu to take decisive action, declare a State of Emergency, and ensure the deployment of adequate security personnel and resources to restore peace.

“The government’s decision to close unity schools is a step in the right direction, but it’s clear that more needs to be done. The threat of terrorism is not limited to specific schools or regions, and the government must take a more comprehensive approach to addressing this issue.

“Declaring a state of emergency in all affected states, regardless of the nature of the issue, is a necessary measure to ensure the safety and security of citizens. The current situation demands urgent attention, and the government must act swiftly to prevent further escalation.

“The comparison to Afghanistan is a stark reminder of the potential consequences of inaction. It’s essential that the government prioritises the security of its citizens and takes bold steps to address the root causes of terrorism.

“Accountability is also key. Governors must be held responsible for the security votes allocated to their states, and it’s essential that these funds are utilized effectively to enhance security measures.

“The government must act now, and act decisively, to protect its citizens and restore peace to the nation. The people of Nigeria deserve to live without fear of terrorism and violence.

“We will not relent in our advocacy for a secure Nigeria, where citizens can live without fear.”