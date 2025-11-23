OPCI To Tinubu: Declare State Of Emergency In Affected States

The Oodua Progressive Care Initiative (OPCI) has expressed grave concern over the escalating security challenges plaguing Nigeria, particularly in the North West and North Central regions, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in the affected States in order to arrest the ugly situation.

‘Fielding questions from journalists on Saturday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the President, Oodua Progressive Care Initiativ, Dr. Mariff Olarewaju, said: “The recent surge in violent attacks, kidnappings, and murders is a stark reminder of the government’s failure to protect its citizens.

“We urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a State of Emergency in all affected states, demonstrating his administration’s commitment to addressing this crisis.

The security of lives and properties is a fundamental responsibility of government, and it is imperative that the President takes bold action to restore order and stability.

“The continued mayhem has left communities devastated, with countless lives lost, properties destroyed, and economic activities disrupted.

The situation demands urgent attention, and we implode the Federal Government to take concrete steps to address the root causes of insecurity.

“We also call for accountability from Governors of affected states, who have been allocated security votes to address these challenges. It is unacceptable for states to claim helplessness while security funds are being mismanaged.