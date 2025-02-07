OPCI To FG: Call Agitators Of Sharia Establishment In S’West To Order

Share

…Warns against disruption of peace in Yoruba land

The National President of the Oodua Progressive Care Initiative (OPCI), Dr Maruff Olarewaju, has called upon the Federal Government to order the advocates of the establishment of Sharia in the South-West to prevent them from inciting violence and destabilising the region.

The OPCI President, who made the call on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at an interactive session with journalists, said: “Those calling for this political Sharia need to be examined and called to order not to set Yoruba land on fire.

“The introduction of Sharia in Northern Nigeria has led to crisis and chaos, creating an environment where extremist groups like Boko Haram and other bandits have thrived and are still thriving. We will not allow Yoruba land to follow the same destructive path.

“The recent agitation for Sharia in Yoruba land is driven by selfish interests and not by a genuine desire for the well-being of our people. Some of these agitators are even suspected to be agents of international terrorist organisations like Al-Qaeda and ISIS.”

Dr Olarewaju warned that they would not tolerate any attempt to disrupt the peace and harmony of Yoruba land, adding that the South-West has always been a beacon of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and they would not let extremist ideologies destroy their way of life.

According to him, Nigeria’s constitution guarantees the freedom to practice multiple religions, a right the South-West has enjoyed since the 1914 amalgamation of the southern and northern protectorates, noting that for decades, people of different faiths have coexisted peacefully in the region, “with Muslims in Yoruba land practising Sharia in their personal lives, such as in naming ceremonies, weddings, and funerals”.

He added: ” However, a recent trend is causing concern. Some individuals in Yoruba land have begun advocating for a “Political Sharia, which threatens to disrupt the region’s harmony and plunge it into chaos. This development is particularly worrisome given the region’s history of peaceful coexistence.

“It’s worth noting that the issue of Sharia gained prominence during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration and subsided after he left office. However, with another Yoruba man assuming the presidency, the calls for Shariah have resumed. This “Political Shariah” agenda is clearly driven by ulterior motives and will not be tolerated in Yoruba land.”

The OPCI President, therefore, urged all well-meaning Yoruba people to reject this divisive agenda and work towards a united and prosperous future for the region.

