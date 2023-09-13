OPCI President Drums Support For Tinubu’s Administration

…Urges Nigerians to expect new lease of life soon

The National President of Oodua Progressives Care Initiative (OPCI), Dr Maruff Olarewaju has called on Nigerians to remain patient, steadfast, and hopeful as the country navigates the current trying times, urging them to continue to support the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to grow the economy and give renewed hope to the citizenry.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, the OPCI President opined that: “Together, we can rebuild, rejuvenate, and restore Nigeria to its rightful place as a beacon of hope and progress in Africa.

“Let us hold onto hope, let us stand united, and let us actively participate in the process. Together, we can overcome the obstacles we face and usher in a new era of prosperity.

“As we move forward, let us remember that change takes time, and the journey towards a brighter future is often fraught with challenges. But with a leader like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the helm, we can take solace in the knowledge that our collective aspirations for a prosperous Nigeria are being championed by a visionary statesman.”

Dr. Olarewaju, who was miffed by the underperformance of some governors, charged them to wake up from their slumber and face the act of governance by embracing policies that would make life more meaningful to their people.

He urged the opposition political parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), to sheathe their swords and join hands with the government in power with a view to making Nigeria great again if truly they love the country.

The OPCI President, who was optimistic that Tinubu would deliver on his mandate, said: “In these challenging times, when the weight of food scarcity, insecurity, unemployment, and financial constraints burdens our nation, it is crucial that we come together as a united front, standing firm in the face of adversity. It is during such trying periods that our resilience, determination, and unwavering spirit will be tested.

“Let us not lose sight of the fact that we have a government led by a visionary leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is working tirelessly day and night to address these pressing issues and restore the lost glory of our great nation.

“It is imperative that we find solace and strength in this knowledge, knowing full well that our challenges are not insurmountable and that there is hope on the horizon.

“The issues we face today are complex and deeply rooted, requiring comprehensive and sustainable solutions. Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, renowned for his strategic thinking and astute leadership, has demonstrated time and again his commitment to the progress and development of Nigeria.

‘His track record of success, coupled with his unwavering dedication to public service, instills confidence in us that he is more than capable of steering our nation toward brighter days.

“Food scarcity, undoubtedly, is a pressing concern that affects the well-being and livelihoods of countless Nigerians. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu understands the urgency of this matter and is actively working towards enhancing agricultural productivity, investing in innovative farming techniques, and creating an enabling environment for farmers to thrive. His vision of a self-sufficient Nigeria, where no citizen goes to bed hungry, is a beacon of hope that guides his every step.

“Insecurity is another critical issue that plagues our nation, causing immense suffering and hindering progress. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu recognizes the gravity of this challenge and is committed to equipping our security forces with the necessary tools, resources, and training to combat insurgency, banditry, and other criminal activities.

“He understands the importance of fostering a safe and secure environment for every Nigerian, irrespective of their background or geographic location.

“Unemployment and the scarcity of funds have stymied the dreams and aspirations of countless individuals seeking gainful employment and economic stability. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu understands that job creation and economic empowerment are vital for the progress of our nation.

“Through strategic policies, investment in key sectors, and the promotion of entrepreneurship, he aims to create an environment that fosters sustainable economic growth, enhances job opportunities, and empowers individuals to achieve their full potential.”