OPCI President Drum Up Support For Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills

…Warns those seeking Nigeria’s disintegration

The National President of the Oodua Progressive Care Initiative (OPCI), Dr Maruff Olarewaju, has called on Nigerians to support the reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly the tax reform bills before the National Assembly, saying, “The current system is outdated, and it’s time for a change”.

OPCI President, who made the call on Thursday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while fielding questions from journalists on the ongoing arguments for and against the Bill, said:

“We can’t continue to do things over and over in the same way, and be expecting different results, the most constant thing in life is change and one should prepare to move along”.

He admonished those who are seeking the disintegration of the country to desist forthwith, warning that if they insist on their nefarious act, they would be helped to achieve that goal.

He said: “To those who seek to divide Nigeria, we say: if you want to divide Nigeria, we will help you achieve your goal. But first, let us implement the much-needed tax reform.

“It’s no more secret that some Northern elders and politicians have been crying foul over the proposed tax reform bill, claiming it unfairly targets the North.

“Some have even gone as far as calling for Nigeria’s disintegration. We find it ironic that these individuals are now regretting their decision to vote for President Tinubu in the 2023 election, boasting that the 2027 election will be “fever.

“Let us be clear: Nigeria does not belong to any one tribe. No tribe should claim ownership of our great nation. We have been saying it for years: Nigeria’s forced marriage of 1914 is overdue for a rethink. We cannot continue to live in our country as second-class citizens while one tribe sees itself as the lord of others.

“We demand an end to this oppressive system and a new era of equality and justice for all Nigerians. The time for change is now.

“The righteousness-thinking Northern elite have a crucial role to play in enlightening their fellow Almajiri about the importance of embracing change and development. and thinks outside the box, It’s high time they realized that doing things the same way over and over again will only yield the same results ¹.

“Education is key to unlocking the potential of the Almajiri. The elite should encourage them to acquire skills and knowledge that will enable them to contribute positively to the development of Nigeria. This can be achieved through formal education, vocational training, or apprenticeships.

“We must commend President Tinubu’s reform agenda. The achievements in the security sector, the revitalization of Nigeria’s refineries, and the war against corruption are indeed noteworthy.

“However, it’s essential to acknowledge that not everyone may share the same enthusiasm for reform. Some individuals might resist change due to fear, misinformation, or vested interests.

“Therefore, it’s crucial to engage in constructive dialogue, provide education and awareness, and address concerns in a transparent and inclusive manner.

“Ultimately, the success of President Tinubu’s reform agenda depends on the collective efforts of all Nigerians. By working together, embracing change, and supporting one another, we can build a brighter future for ourselves and generations to come.

“But for some clueless people parading themselves as lords will definitely meet resistance from us, no one has a monopoly of violence, no matter what happens this is Yoruba’s tenure, and we will give all necessary support to the President to rebuild Nigeria.”

